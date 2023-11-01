Netanyahu appoints far-right MK as chairman of West Bank committee

Religious Zionist Party MK Zvi Sukkot was appointed as chairman of the Foreign and Security Committee's Judea and Samaria Sub-Committee on Wednesday.

Sukkot, who identifies with far-right politics, lives in a settlement and has been suspected in the past of involvement in Jewish terrorist attacks on Palestinians.

His new appointment was immediately condemned and criticized by other politicians and activist groups who demanded he be removed from the position.

Groups like Brothers in Arms and Peace Now accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of endangering national security with this appointment.

"The appointment of the pyromaniac from Huwara to such a senior and confidential role is a step that harms national security and a poke in the eye of our American partners," said Peace Now. Zvi Sukkot raises his handcuffed hands as he leaves the magistrate's court in Petah Tikva near Tel Aviv January 18, 2010. (credit: REUTERS/GIL COHEN MAGEN)

Merav Michaeli: pick is pouring '700 litres of fuel on a third front'

The group demanded that National Unity Ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot do what they could to cancel the decision.

Labor leader Merav Michaeli accused Netanyahu of opening a new front in Israel's current war with the appointment.

"Two fronts and 1,400 victims wasn't enough for Netanyahu, today he appointed a Shin Bet target as chairman of a security sub-committee and poured 700 litres of fuel on a third front - the West Bank," she wrote.