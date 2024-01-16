Three Israeli reservist tank crew members, identified only as A, Y, and L, have shared their extraordinary experience of spending more than 100 days together in the confines of a tank amid war, the IDF said on Tuesday.

This unusual story of friendship, shared struggles, and unexpected moments of humanity offers a rare glimpse into the lives of soldiers in the field.

For over three months, these three men have woken up together, shared meals, and faced the challenges of combat, creating an unbreakable bond forged in the crucible of war.

Their story, as much about the mundanities of daily life in a warzone as the moments of high tension, sheds light on the personal sacrifices and adaptations soldiers make.

A, Y, and L, each with their own families and civilian lives, were thrust into an unconventional living arrangement inside a tank when war broke out. Tanks fighting deep in the heart of Gaza (credit: JONATHAN SPYER)

They spoke about the early days of the war, describing this time as tough and complex but also as a period that brought them closer together.

"I've never been with my team for so long," A explained in an interview. "We've been fighting side by side since day one when our mission was still protecting the [Gaza] envelope." Advertisement

"We breathe the same air, eat the same food, and sleep together," Y said, highlighting the intense environment that has become their reality.

One incident they recall vividly involves a mission to expose enemy launch facilities. In a moment of surreal calm amidst chaos, their operation was paused to rescue a calf and its mother, who was caught in the crossfire.

This poignant episode, as Y describes, was especially moving considering the harshness of their usual enemy engagements.

The tank, more than just a war machine, has become a home to them.

A harrowing experience of being attacked by an anti-tank missile served as a stark reminder of their vulnerability and the significance of the tank in their lives. "It made us realize how significant the tank is to us and how connected we are to it," A reflected.

Despite the challenging conditions, the crew has found ways to lighten the mood, developing inside jokes and games.

This shared humor and understanding have been essential in maintaining their mental well-being.

The crew's bond extends beyond the battlefield, as they remain in constant contact even during short breaks from duty.

Tank becomes a home

"We would personalize them sometimes," a tank gunner who was just recently released from reserve duty told The Jerusalem Post. "A lot of us put photos of our loved ones wherever we can in our tanks.

"Our loved ones look at us as their heroes, but they don't realize they're ours. The photos of them in the tanks truly help us. We look at them knowing that we are in the tank for a reason, to protect them."

"Some of us would also put car air fresheners in the tanks to try to help the smell," he said, laughing. "It doesn't always work."

The tank gunner, who can only be identified as S, told the Post how they would do everything in their tanks.

"Our tanks become a temporary home to us. We change our clothes in the tanks, we sleep in the tanks, we eat in the tanks. There's barely anything that we don't do in the tanks."