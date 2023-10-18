Israeli tanks amassing outside Gaza ahead of a potential ground invasion have been equipped with anti-drone "cages", similar to those used in the Russia-Ukraine War, according to analysis from The Washington Post.

The Post shared images showing Israeli vehicles with modified coverings whose purpose is to protect soldiers inside from any explosives dropped from drones.

“My assumption is that the Hamas attacks gave Israel the impetus to install the cages more widely,” Mark Cancian, a senior adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies told the Post. “It was probably something they had been thinking about before since everyone is watching the war in Ukraine closely.”

A Ukrainian serviceman sets up a FPV drone during training amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 17, 2023.

“An interesting question is whether these structures will become standard for armored vehicles in conflict,” Cancian stated. “The United States has not equipped its tanks with cages, but this may be a lesson armies need to learn the hard way.”

Video footage from the Hamas attacks on October 7, showed how the terrorist group used drones to drop explosives on Israeli communication installations, helping to prevent a rapid response from the IDF.

The drones, which appeared to be commercial ones easily available for purchase, have led to fears that this relatively simple method of attack could be adopted by other insurgent groups around the world.

The lack of response from Israeli security forces allowed Hamas terrorists to infiltrate several Gaza border communities and IDF army bases, murdering over 1,400 people.

In September of this year, Ukraine announced its intentions to spend over $1 billion on its drone warfare as it looks to repel Russia's bogged-down invasion. Ukraine has also reportedly used drones to attack Wagner forces in Africa.