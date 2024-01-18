IDF continues Khan Yunis operations, kills dozens of Hamas terrorists

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that their operations in the Gaza Strip persist as they target terrorist operatives and infrastructure. In the past day alone, approximately 60 terrorists were killed.

In the city of Khan Yunis, IDF troops carried out a targeted raid based on intelligence, resulting in the death of around 40 terrorists. The operation took place at the residence of a known terrorist, where troops uncovered ten grenades, AK-47 rifles, military equipment, and technological assets. Magazines, grenades, AK-47 rifles, and maps were also discovered during the operation. Additionally, IDF troops identified four terrorists advancing toward them in Khan Yunis. Responding swiftly, an IDF tank fired, eliminating the imminent threat.

Hamas weapons located in Khan Yunis, Gaza, January 17, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF thwarts Hamas ambushes

In the northern Gaza Strip, IDF forces successfully thwarted an ambush planned by two armed terrorists. A series of aerial strikes were conducted to neutralize armed terrorists posing a danger to IDF troops, including those operating in proximity to a school. In Zabra, IDF troops discovered a cache of anti-tank explosive devices, RPG launchers, military equipment, and technological assets.

A significant development occurred in the northern Gaza Strip, where IDF forces intercepted terrorists preparing a vehicle with explosives. Simultaneously, as one of the terrorists exited a known Islamic Jihad compound, an IDF aircraft struck and killed the individual. Shots were fired at the rigged vehicle, leading to a subsequent explosion that confirmed the presence of explosives.