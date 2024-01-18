That the dozens of Israeli diplomats, legal officials, and political officials involved in preparing for fighting the genocide allegations against Israel before the International Court of Justice did not have a simple job would be the understatement of the year.

Although all Israelis have had a traumatic three months due to the ongoing war, the Jerusalem Post understands that these officials went through a special level of difficulty given the responsibility to protect the country from genocide recriminations.

Many of them would say that there was a small amount of relief after the hearing ended, but certainly no elation.

Rather, their view would be that it was a very difficult situation and process, having to engage about such accusations against Israel.

On the positive side, much of Israel’s ICJ team was happily surprised to receive a proverbial “hug” from the general public in Israel following the hearing.

Their view would be that the public was exposed to their work on more of a day-to-day basis and to the complexity and importance of what they do, which helped the public relate more to the kind of legal discourse the team is part of on behalf of Israel. Protests near the ICJ in the Hague as Israel and South Africa face each other in Gaza genocide case (credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN)

Team members would say that it was a very unique intense experience on a personal level.

Because of the intensity of the mission and the speed of the process, team members did not initially get to think about the full public significance of the event beyond the legal intricacies they dived into.

The amount of time there was to prepare was limited to two weeks.

Intensive labor went into defending Israel

Often the team members worked late into the night, not getting close to the six hours of sleep per day which the IDF recommends as a minimum.

Decisions had to be made fast.

Even the logistics were challenging, deciding who would work on the different issues in Israel, and the shorter list of who would fly to The Hague to attend the hearings in person, and finally, who would speak about which issue, the Post has learned.

In all, dozens of officials, legal, diplomatic, and from the political echelon, worked on the issue, including: the Justice Ministry, Foreign Ministry, IDF International Law Division, Defense Ministry, the National Security Council, and key cabinet ministers.

A very partial list of some of the key officials involved were: Deputy Attorney-General for International Law Gilad Noam, Foreign Ministry Legal Adviser Tal Becker, Mr. Malcolm Shaw, Emeritus Professor of International Law at University of Leicester, Director of International Justice in the Attorney General's Office Galit Raguan, IDF International Law Division officers Dvir Saar, Tal Eytan, Eran Shamir-Borer, and Ben Wahlhaus.

Arranging to transport all of the physical documents and multimedia files on very short notice was an additional challenge.

Only afterward did the team realize that all four major television channels carried the proceedings and that enormous numbers of regular non-lawyer Israelis watched it.

No one had expected that level of attention, especially for proceedings in English during Israelis day off for more standard entertainment activities on Friday, but again they were happy regular citizens finally got to see them in action.

Many of their friends and even distant contacts wrote into those involved to keep their heads up during a challenging week.

The team would have a hard time reading the judges facial expressions for hints about how they might rule.

Unlike Israeli and American judges who ask aggressive questions which often hint which direction they are leaning on a given issue, the ICJ judges said little and kept mostly poker faces.

One positive note, is the team believed that the judges appeared very attentive. This was especially true when Israel listed off many facts which the judges had not previously known - as opposed to arguments about jurisdiction which they already were more familiar with.

Also, they were happy that Israel’s presentation was a serious and substantive classic legal appearance that did not turn into a circus and was filled with facts and not just videos.

If the judges had expected Israel to only talk about the horrors of October 7 without getting into the heart of proactively defending against the genocide accusations, the Israeli team delved deep into those allegations, possibly surprising the judges and many observers.

Unlike your typical court case where the prosecutors and defense lawyers often make small talk when not performing before the judges, the Post understands that there was no small talk with the South African lawyers.

Some Israeli officials are more focused on straight legal arguments and some on diplomatic and global political considerations.

For those looking at the diplomatic-political side, the general expectation would be that the main swing votes in the case are: Uganda, Jamaica, and India - with: the US, Germany, Slovakia, France, Japan, and Australia expected to vote for Israel, and Lebanon, Somalia, Morocco, Brazil, China, and Russia expected to vote against Israel.

China and Russia might be slight wild cards as they are accused of genocide charges in other global forums, so it could help them to beat genocide charges against Israel even though they tend to vote against Israel in the UN and have supported Hamas in many ways during this conflict.

Even officials focused more on law understand that politics is a significant factor for many ICJ judges, especially the one from non-democratic countries. Still, they hoped some of the substantive arguments which the judges heard made a difference and would be taken seriously.

Making the decision to engage the substance of the allegations was a key one, and was different than how Israel has handled the International Criminal Court, where to date, the Jewish state has held fast to its technical jurisdictional objections.

This was not an option for the ICJ team, given that Israel ratified the Genocide Convention long ago.

Israeli expectations were that the decision about South Africa’s interim request for the ICJ to order Israel to cease military actions would take somewhere between one week to a few weeks.

That decision may be delivered in another live session, but only a much smaller local Israeli delegation would likely attend – not the full team of officials and lawyers who were present last week.

Regarding the broader substantive allegations of genocide, Israeli predictions were that a decision would take 18-36 months.

In light of the expectation of continued proceedings in the coming years as well as the beginnings of national court cases against Israel in countries like Norway, Israel is expected to need to increase the amount of legal and diplomatic staff it has to handle such issues.

Those inside the system view the coming wave of legal allegations against Israel as no less than a full-fledged additional front in the current war, even if it is “lawfare” and not kinetic physical battles.

At the same time, there have been waves of cases filed against Israel before in a number of countries, and Israel has beaten all of the cases filed in democratic countries.

Diplomatic and legal officials are no less concerned about the ongoing criminal alleged war crimes probe at the ICC, which may even turn out to be the most imposing legal threat.

ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan significantly increased his focus on Israel with a visit in early December as well as a spike in statements warning Israel of the consequences of violating the laws of war or humanitarian aid rules.

The fact that Hamas is alleging that around 24,000 Palestinians have been killed and the IDF has said it has killed around 9,000 Hamas terrorists, means that there will be unprecedented pressure on the ICC to go after Israel because the number of killed Palestinian civilians (maybe as many as 15,000) is unprecedented (in the 2014 conflict, the IDF killed an estimated 1,000 plus Palestinian civilians.)

The good news in the short term is that the probe is expected to take years, and also, unlike the ICJ, which is only probing Israel, the ICC is also going after Hamas for war crimes.