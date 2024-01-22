IDF unveils 'Be'eri' vehicle, built to withstand extreme elements of war

Mobility is a crucial aspect of any mission, especially during Israel's ground operation in the Gaza Strip. Now, a special, unique jeep, named Be'eri in honor of a kibbutz massacred on October 7, will help the IDF navigate the battlefield.

"It is different from any vehicle we have known to date in the IDF," declares Lt. N., inspector general in the BALNAM, the IDF's School of Operational Mobility. "it is very fast, versatile, operational and more protected."

The Be'eri can travel up to 130 kilometers (around 80 miles) per hour, weighing 5 tons. The IDF's 56 "Flyer" version of the vehicle has 72 available for use in military operations. The vehicle was "designed to withstand almost any off-road route, and provide maximum protection to the occupant."

This vehicle is one of multiple revealed by the IDF to help improve battlefield mobility at top speed. However, the Be'eri's main goal is clear. "Its vocation is to be an intervention vehicle, which can reach anywhere in the country and be a decisive reinforcement player," says Lieutenant N.

How will this vehicle help IDF ground operations in Gaza?

Hummers and standard Jeeps typically employ a model with the driver on one side near a window. However, this vehicle will have the driver in the middle seat. "When the driver's seat is located in the middle of the vehicle, the wheels have a much greater range of motion, and you can easily read the terrain," Lieutenant N explained. "From an operational point of view, it is possible to place two fighters with a machine gun on both sides of the driver, and this significantly improves the lethality on the battlefield." The Be'eri Jeep on patrol in Gaza, January 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

One of the most significant features of the Be'eri is how the vehicle will adapt on each mission. "Each wheel has an air shock absorber that can be emptied and filled. With the push of a button, I can raise and lower whichever wheel I want, and this allows me to go over side slopes in a much better way," explains Lieutenant N. "There is also adjustment for situations of evacuating and rescuing the injured, off-road driving, side slopes, as well as attack mode. This allows us to adapt quickly even under fire."

The vehicle is also expected to be safer than others, because of the windshield's ability to open. Should it catch fire, or another problem arises, the driver can quickly evacuate.