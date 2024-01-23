Egypt-Israel ties at risk over Philadelphi Corridor, Cairo says

Cairo issued a public warning to Israel on Monday that the ties between the two countries were at risk over IDF control of the Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow 14-kilometer buffer zone that runs along Egypt’s border with Gaza. “It must be strictly emphasized that any Israeli move in this direction will lead to a serious threat to Egyptian-Israeli relations,” the head of the State Information Services (SIS) Diaa Rashwan said in a statement he issued. “Egypt,” Rashwan said, “is capable of defending its interests and sovereignty over its land and borders, and will not mortgage it in the hands of a group of extremist Israeli leaders who seek to drag the region into a state of conflict and instability.”

Israel seeks to halt weapons smuggling

This latest message from Cairo warning against IDF control of the Philadelphi Corridor comes as Israel looks to halt a weapons smuggling route from Egypt into Gaza through that buffer zone. The IDF had controlled that zone under terms set out by its 1979 peace treaty with Egypt until it withdrew from Gaza in 2005.