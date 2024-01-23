Outline created for possible Israel-Hamas hostage deal

A current plan for an exchange between Israel and Hamas to return Israeli hostages has been outlined, according to Channel 13 reports on Monday.

As talks about the development of another hostage deal during the Israel-Hamas war continue to unfold, this plan has been drawn for negotiation over the course of the past two weeks.

The initial report of the outline is a plan that would take place in three to four stages.

Details of the outlined plan

As a condition to progress in each of these stages, one of Israel's main requirements would be to agree to the release of captured terrorists, including those considered under the category of "heavy terrorists."

The stages of hostage release plan are outlined as follows:

In the first stage, women who remain alive and in captivity and all elderly men would be released. It is currently unclear if their release would occur simultaneously. However, the intention behind the first step is to act as humanely as possible in the removal of the hostages from Hamas captivity. A person holds a sign during a protest held by families of hostages and supporters to call for the immediate release of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, in Jerusalem January 22 (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

The second stage would be the release of young men. And lastly, the final stage would include the release of soldiers along with the return of bodies being held by Hamas.

This plan is still an outline and is not concrete. No further proposal has come from Hamas in recent days.

According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, there is no real proposal from the initiative of Hamas.

"There is an initiative of ours, and I will not go into details," Netanyahu stated in his meeting with representatives of the families of the hostages in his office in Jerusalem.