Fallen in battle: IDF Sgt. first class (res.) Elkana Yehuda Sfez

The IDF has named Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Elkana Yehuda Sfez, as one of the soldiers killed on Monday in the incident in the center of the Gaza Strip, in which 21 soldiers died in total.

Elkana Yehuda Sfez, 25 from Kiryat Arba, served as a fighter in the 8208th Battalion of the 261st Brigade. The information was released for publication by the IDF after the family was notified.

Sfez's squad was under fire from RPG missiles and in a building, with explosives, that collapsed according to the IDF press release.

The Kiryat Arba Moetzet shared his IDF death notice on their Facebook group updates from Moetzet Kiryat Arba members calling him a “hero” in a moving tribute.

Elkana Yehuda is survived by his parents Eliyahu and Rachel and five siblings, Reuven, Shai, Hillel, Shiral, and Tiferet.His funeral will be held today at 4 p.m., at the military cemetery on Mount Herzl.