Israel-Hamas War: 21 soldiers killed as Hamas RPG causes building collapse
Egypt-Israel ties at risk over Philadelphi Corridor • Three fallen IDF soldiers named on Monday • IDF launches western Khan Yunis push
Hamas causes buildings to collapse - 21 IDF soldiers dead, several injured
This news comes after three soldiers were killed in battle the day before.
The IDF announced the death of 21 reservists fighting in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.
Hamas forces fired a rocket-propelled grenade on multiple adjacent structures, along with landmines that the IDF forces had collected and brought into the buildings, which caused a total collapse that killed 19 soldiers and injured several others on Monday.
The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. in al-Muasi in central Gaza.
In addition, a separate rocket-propelled grenade was fired on an IDF tank which killed two IDF soldiers and injured two others.
Details of the massive explosion are being investigated
It was unclear if the soldiers had violated procedures by bringing the landmines into the structures with them and also unclear how much the collapse of the building was caused by the RPG versus the secondary landmines explosions.
The IDF forces who were harmed were mostly reservists assigned to clear certain areas of dangerous items, such as mines.
Rescue activities went on for hours with the brigade commander having been on site from the start of the incident.
It was unclear what happened to the Hamas attackers.
Names of the soldiers killed
The IDF released the names of 10 soldiers of the 21 that were killed.
Maj.-Gen. (res.) Matan Lazar, 32, from Haifa, a soldier from the IDF's 6261 Battalion, 261's Brigade.
Maj.-Gen. (res.) Hadar Kapeluk, 23, from Moshav Mevo Beitar, and was a Class Commander in the IDF's 8208 Battalion, 261st Brigade.
Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Sergey Gontmaher, 37, from Ramat Gan, who was a soldier in the IDF's 8208 Battalion, 261st Brigade.
Maj. (res.) Elkana Yehuda Sfez, 25, from Kiryat Arba, was a soldier in the 8208 Battalion, 261st Brigade.
St.-Sgt. (res.) Yoval Lopez, 27, from the settlement Alon Shvut in the West Bank, a soldier in the 9206 Battalion, 205th Brigade.
Maj. (res.) Yoav Levi, 29, from the city Yehud-Monoson in central Israel, who was a soldier in Battalion 8208, 261st Brigade.
Maj. (res.) Nicholas Berger, 22, from Jerusalem, who was a soldier in the 8208 Battalion, 261st Brigade.
Maj. (res.) Cydrick Garin, 23, from Tel Aviv-Yafo, who was a soldier in the 8208 Battalion, 261st Brigade.
St.-Sgt. (res.) Rafael Elias Mosheyoff, 33, from the town Pardes Hanna-Karkur near Haifa, was a soldier in the 6261 Battalion, 261st Brigade.
St.-Sgt. (res.) Barak Haim Ben Valid, 33, from Rishon Lezion, class commander in Battalion 6261, Brigade 261.
Names of additional dead soldiers are expected to be announced once the IDF has been able to fully verify their identities and contact their relevant families.
Israeli officials' comments
Israeli President Isaac Herzog wrote that "behind every name whose world has fallen apart - a family that we take to our hearts with sorrow and pain, and at the same time with pride - for the heroism of the generation."
Defense Minister Gallant stated, "On this difficult and painful morning, the enemy's message reaches many homes in Israel; our hearts are with the dear families in their most difficult time. This is a war that will determine the future of Israel for decades to come - the fall of the fighters is a requirement to achieve the goals of the war.
"I send my condolences from the bottom of my heart to the families of the victims of the campaign and best wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded."
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich described the incident as "heartbreaking news. Condolences from the bottom of my heart to the families of the heroes, the entire nation of Israel embraces you with a broken and aching heart. Our commitment is to ensure that the fall of our soldiers will not be in vain."
Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana said, "It's a difficult morning for the people of Israel to wake up to this heartbreaking news. On behalf of the Knesset, I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen. Each of them is a world full of families, hopes, and dreams that were cut short prematurely. We all wish and pray for a speedy recovery of the wounded."
Yesh Atid Leader Yair Lapid said that he "sends a hug to the families of the soldiers. The entire nation of Israel is with you in your difficult time. May their memory be a blessing."
Agriculture Minister and security cabinet member Avi Dichter said, "Most of the soldiers were reservists, who left entire families without a father and an entire country shocked and in pain."Go to the full article >>
Outline created for possible Israel-Hamas hostage deal
One of Israel's main requirements in the transaction with Hamas would be to agree to the release of captured terrorists, including those considered under the category of "heavy terrorists."
A current plan for an exchange between Israel and Hamas to return Israeli hostages has been outlined, according to Channel 13 reports on Monday.
As talks about the development of another hostage deal during the Israel-Hamas war continue to unfold, this plan has been drawn for negotiation over the course of the past two weeks.
The initial report of the outline is a plan that would take place in three to four stages.
Details of the outlined plan
As a condition to progress in each of these stages, one of Israel's main requirements would be to agree to the release of captured terrorists, including those considered under the category of "heavy terrorists."
The stages of hostage release plan are outlined as follows:
In the first stage, women who remain alive and in captivity and all elderly men would be released. It is currently unclear if their release would occur simultaneously. However, the intention behind the first step is to act as humanely as possible in the removal of the hostages from Hamas captivity.
The second stage would be the release of young men. And lastly, the final stage would include the release of soldiers along with the return of bodies being held by Hamas.
This plan is still an outline and is not concrete. No further proposal has come from Hamas in recent days.
According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, there is no real proposal from the initiative of Hamas.
"There is an initiative of ours, and I will not go into details," Netanyahu stated in his meeting with representatives of the families of the hostages in his office in Jerusalem.Go to the full article >>
Egypt-Israel ties at risk over Philadelphi Corridor, Cairo says
The head of the State Information Services (SIS) Diaa Rashwan said Israeli accusations that it had failed to secure that border were false.
Cairo issued a public warning to Israel on Monday that the ties between the two countries were at risk over IDF control of the Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow 14-kilometer buffer zone that runs along Egypt’s border with Gaza.
“It must be strictly emphasized that any Israeli move in this direction will lead to a serious threat to Egyptian-Israeli relations,” the head of the State Information Services (SIS) Diaa Rashwan said in a statement he issued.
“Egypt,” Rashwan said, “is capable of defending its interests and sovereignty over its land and borders, and will not mortgage it in the hands of a group of extremist Israeli leaders who seek to drag the region into a state of conflict and instability.”
Israel seeks to halt weapons smuggling
This latest message from Cairo warning against IDF control of the Philadelphi Corridor comes as Israel looks to halt a weapons smuggling route from Egypt into Gaza through that buffer zone.
The IDF had controlled that zone under terms set out by its 1979 peace treaty with Egypt until it withdrew from Gaza in 2005.
Rashwan said Israeli accusations that it had failed to secure that border were false, explaining that its army had destroyed over 1,500 tunnels in that area and built a 12-foot concrete barrier along that buffer zone, half of which was underground.
“There are three barriers between Sinai and Palestinian Rafah, with which any smuggling operation is impossible, neither above ground nor underground,” Rashwan said.
The Egyptian army in agreement with Israel increased its forces at the border both in 2005 and in 2021 to prevent weapons smuggling, he explained.
“Egypt has full sovereignty over its land, and has complete control over its entire northeastern borders,” he added.
“Israel's continued marketing of these lies is an attempt to create legitimacy for its attempt to occupy the
“Philadelphi Corridor” or “Salah al-Din Corridor”, in Gaza along the border with Egypt, in violation of the security agreements and protocols signed between it and Egypt,” Rashwan stressed.
He also reminded Israel that Cairo also considers any forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza to Sinai as a “red line” that should not be crossed.
Hamas losses: Up to 60% of terror forces out of action - analysis
The most relevant question is not just whether Hamas fighters are dead, but whether they can continue to fight.
Charting Hamas’s losses over more than 100 days of war with Israel, there are some critical data points:
On the positive side: 48-60% of Hamas’s forces are out of commission – meaning either killed, wounded, or arrested.
On the negative side: the IDF killed around 3,500 in northern Gaza in the initial three weeks of the invasion, but has only killed around 2,000 more in the last six weeks, indicating that elimination of Hamas forces has dropped steeply.
The IDF estimates it has killed 9,000 Hamas terrorists, wounded around 8,000 to a degree that they cannot easily return to battle (a much larger number have been wounded at lower levels), and has arrested 2,300.
This means 19,300 can no longer fight.
WSJ reported the number of dead, but not the number removed from battle
When The Wall Street Journal published a report citing US officials estimates that the IDF had only killed around 20-30% of Hamas’s forces, the report mentioned, but did not add together all of the elements of removing Hamas forces from the battlefield. So the WSJ figures did not encompass capture the whole picture.
But the most relevant question is how many battle-ready Hamas fighters remain. The problem is that the IDF has provided many different estimates of Hams numbers.
Prior to the war, many reports estimated Hamas forces at 40,000 strong.
Eventually, the IDF went on record with The Jerusalem Post and others at 30,000.
But there were still some IDF officials who went off-script and held to the estimate of 40,000.
The discrepancy could be due to imperfect intelligence or a failure to distinguish combat fighters from Hamas logistics support forces who do not really fight.
Unofficial estimates before the five-day conflict in May 2023 said Islamic Jihad had set its forces, separate from Hamas, at around 10,000.
IDF sources indicated that on the eve of the current war, Islamic Jihad forces had diminished, possibly due to losses during the May 2023 conflict.
Top defense officials seem unsure how to distinguish Hamas and PIJ fighters given that they have cooperated in fighting Israel since October 7.
Rate of killing Hamas fighters has dropped significantly
In the first week of the war the IDF killed 1,500 Hamas terrorists in the battle to expel the organization from Israel’s South. Until October 27, Gaza was bombed, but not invaded, so there was no fixed number of Hamas operatives killed but some top Hamas officials were assassinated from the air.
The IDF’s best weeks were October 27-November 15 when it killed 3,500 Hamas fighters in 20 days, bringing the total dead Hamas forces number up to 5,000.
These included ground battles over Hamas’s military headquarters, its parliament, and areas near its Shifa Hospital command center.
Before Hamas realized how serious the IDF was about a full-scale invasion it believed it was worth fighting above ground in large formations to try to bloody the IDF enough to halt the entire invasion.
However, from November 15-23, the sides entered serious hostage and temporary ceasefire negotiations which stopped the fighting from November 23-30.
The IDF’s next best time period was December 1-10 when it killed around 1,000 Hamas terrorists in a week, mostly during the initial battles in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, in Shejaia in northern Gaza, and in central Gaza.
By December 10, 7,000 Hamas terrorists had been killed.
Progress started to slow as Hamas retreated underground and it took 14 days, until December 24, for the IDF to kill another 1,000 Hamas forces, to get to 8,000 killed.
Since December 24, the IDF has killed around another 1,000, reaching 9,000.
The question now is whether the IDF is having trouble finding the Hamas forces hiding in the vast tunnel network, whether there are fewer forces than expected, or whether many Hamas fighters have faded into the civilian population and are merely waiting until Israel lets its guard down to pounce again.
Beyond all of these speculations, the larger question is at what point would Hamas break from the losses it has faced?
It appears that due to the Israeli hostages, this question is different from almost any other comparable historical conflict.
Besides removing Hamas forces from the battlefield, the IDF has also killed 19 of 24 battalion commanders.
But not only are three of Hamas’s five brigade commanders still at large, its entire high command is still operational, and with hostages close by to use as human shields.
If Hamas’s top leaders perceive themselves to be invulnerable to Israeli attack behind hostages, and they do not care how many fighters they lose or how much territory the IDF takes over, and if they are not even trying all that hard to pick fights in the current time period, then the main problem is not numbers, but perception.
Hostage deal possible, but no ‘real’ Hamas proposal, Netanyahu claims
In a special video message on Sunday night, Netanyahu described Hamas's terms to free some 132 hostages in Gaza as those of “capitulation,” adding that he “utterly” rejected them.
Israel has proposed a hostage deal but has not received a genuine proposal from Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday.
“There is an initiative of ours, and I will not elaborate,” he told representatives of the captives’ families when he met with them.
Netanyahu spoke after a Wall Street Journal report that mediating countries Egypt and Qatar had proposed a three-phased 90-day process to secure the release of all the hostages, which would involve an Israeli agreement to free Palestinian security prisoners and to largely withdraw IDF forces from Gaza.
The proposal stoked the largely extinguished hopes that some kind of a proposal might be in the offing.
Hamas’s terms to free 132 hostages in Gaza constituted “capitulation,” Netanyahu said a video message Sunday night, adding that he “utterly” rejected them.
In his meeting with the hostages’ families, Netanyahu dismissed the possibility that a relevant Hamas proposal was on the table.
“Contrary to what is being said, there is no genuine proposal by Hamas,” he said. “This is not true. I will say this as clearly as I can because there are so many incorrect [reports] that are certainly causing you pain.”
An Israeli official on Monday told The Jerusalem Post: “Netanyahu wants very much to promote the release of hostages. He is working to advance this while safeguarding the vital interests of the state, which require the destruction of the organization of sadistic murderers Hamas.”
Netanyahu spoke while under increasing domestic pressure to make a deal – even if it means ending the war, which has no end date in sight or even clear goalposts by which to measure how close the IDF might to be driving Hamas from Gaza.
Past decisions and where they led
Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli on Monday told her Knesset faction: “To bring our hostages home, we must also be prepared to stop fighting. You can’t keep muttering, ‘Bringing the hostages home is above all else.’ You can’t keep on lying by saying, ‘Only total victory will ensure the elimination of Hamas and the return of all our hostages.’ It will take a very long time to bring down Hamas – time that we do not have, and time that they [the hostages] don’t have.
And we don’t have time to keep putting them in clear and immediate danger, day after day after day.”
For a decade, she said, she had warned Netanyahu about the dangers of his policies, including his decisions to hand the terrorist group “suitcases of dollars to build rocket launchers and tunnels.”
“Where were you for 10 years when we shouted and warned you?” Michaeli said. “You can’t have it both ways. It’s either stopping the war now, or continuing it and abandoning the hostages. You can’t keep on saying both. These word games mask the obvious decision you must make. The State of Israel must clearly state that the hostages take priority.”
National Unity MK Gadi Eisenkot on Thursday told Channel 12’s Uvda program the only way to bring the hostages home was through a deal.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party) on Monday told his Knesset faction the military campaign was one of the tools that enabled Israel to press for a deal, and ending the war would eliminate its effectiveness.
It is not possible to end the war prior to destroying Hamas and to secure a deal for the release of the hostages, he said.
“There is no Israeli or Jew in the world who does not feel the heart-wrenching pain and the deep sorrow over [the fate of the] innocent women, adults, and children who are now held captive by the Nazi murderers in Gaza,” he said.
“Israel is obligated to do everything in its power to bring them home,” Smotrich said. A “responsible leadership” must “look these dear people in the eye” and tell them that Hamas’s demands for a deal endanger the state’s nine million residents and open the door for a repeat of the October 9 massacre, he said.
The idea that it would be possible to halt the war for several months and then “eliminate Hamas is eye-catching science fiction” that underestimates the strength of the enemy, Smotrich said. It was the type of miscalculation that has already harmed the country’s security, he added.
The IDF must therefore continue “courageously” with its campaign, “despite pressure from the US and others,” Smotrich said.
Earlier in the day, family members of the hostages forced their way into a Knesset Finance Committee meeting in the Knesset and demanded that the MKs do more to try to free their loved ones.
One woman held up pictures of three family members who were among the 132 remaining hostages, out of the 253 seized during the October 7 Hamas attack. Another 110 have been freed alive, and the IDF has returned the bodies of 11 of the hostages.
At this point, the woman said, she was hoping for “just one.” “I’d like to get back alive, one out of three,” she said.
Other protesters held up signs that said: “You will not sit here while they die there.”
“Release them now, now, now,” they chanted.
Families and supporters have also started camping outside Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea and at the Knesset.
“We will not leave him until the hostages are back,” said Eli Stivi, whose son Idan is being held in Gaza.
Regular weekend rallies demanding that the hostages be released have in recent weeks been reinforced by demonstrations calling for an election that might topple the right-wing government.
In the Knesset on Monday, parliamentary ushers, often quick to eject hecklers or protesters, initially tried to block the families but then stood by during the ruckus in the Finance Committee. One MK covered her face with her hands.
Committee chairman Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) stood up and called a halt to the economic briefing under way and sought to calm the protester.
“Redeeming captives is the most important precept in Judaism, especially in this case, where there is an urgency to preserving life,” he said, adding: “Quitting the coalition would not achieve anything.”
Outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem – on Aza Street, Hebrew for Gaza Street – the Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum set up a vigil calling for a hostage deal to be advanced.
“If the prime minister decides to sacrifice the hostages, he should show leadership and honestly share his position with the Israeli public,” the forum said in a statement.
How does Hamas use psychological warfare to enhance its position?
Experts say Hamas hostage videos and propaganda aim to push Israelis to urge the gov't for a cease-fire in return for the hostages, and to increase pressure on Israel to cease Gaza operations.
Last week, Hamas released a video of 26-year-old Israeli hostage Noa Argamani saying that two of her fellow hostages, Itai Svirsky and Yossi Sharabi, had been killed, along with a photo of two bodies that Hamas claimed were those of the two men.
One day earlier, the terrorist organization had released a different video, showing all three hostages stating their names and places of residence and urging Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop the war in Gaza. Following that first video, Hamas encouraged the public to guess the fates of the three hostages and whether they were alive, injured, or dead.
"Hamas persistently employs psychological tactics against the Israeli public in an effort to enhance its position and survive the conflict in Gaza," Dr. Omer Dostri, a researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security and an expert on national security and military strategy, told The Media Line.
He said the Hamas tactics include orchestrating a malicious media campaign focused on manipulating the emotions of the Israeli public, particularly over people held captive by Hamas.
"The objective of this psychological warfare related to the abductees is to prompt as many citizens as possible, especially the families of the captives, to exert pressure on the Israeli government," he said.
"Hamas believes that by leveraging public sentiment, it can avoid the governmental and military dismantling of its organization."
The Israeli authorities believe that there are still 132 hostages in Gaza, of whom at least 25 are no longer alive. Hamas terrorists abducted over 240 people into Gaza during their murderous rampage in Israel on Oct. 7. Since then, 110 hostages, mostly women and children, have been released, most of them during a week-long cease-fire and hostage release deal at the end of November. Among those still in captivity are about 15 women, as well as elderly people and young children.
Hamas propaganda aims to disrupt Israeli morale
Dr. Ron Schleifer, a psychological warfare analyst at Ariel University, told The Media Line that the Hamas propaganda campaign aims to disrupt Israeli morale and show that fighting Hamas does not pay.
Schleifer said that the terrorist organization aims to make the Israeli public feel that "Hamas will always be more clever and an ominous enemy, also that the war effort is useless, and Hamas is much more cruel and ruthless than Israel, and that Israel eventually is going to lose. This is the goal of the persuasion campaign."
Schleifer said that Hamas has three target audiences for its messages, with the first being the Palestinian people.
"You have to persuade your home audience, to make them feel like the ongoing suffering is a worthwhile cause," he said.
The second is the enemy, Israel, to show that it is useless to fight Hamas because it will win.
The last target audience, Schleifer said, is the international arena, all those parties who are not directly connected to the conflict but have an impact on it.
"Sometimes, if you send a message to one target audience, it can conflict with your interest for another target audience," he said.
For example, by releasing women and children during the cease-fire, "Hamas believes it has successfully portrayed itself as acting in a humanitarian manner on the international stage," Dostri said. However, this "humanitarianism" is contradicted by the many hostages Hamas is still holding, including women, children, elderly people, and injured male and female soldiers.
However, he said that when there is such a conflict, Hamas finds ways to deal with it and mitigate the damage.
Speaking of Hamas' claims of thousands of civilian casualties in Gaza, Dostri said "Hamas' dissemination of fake news, disinformation, and misinformation in the media regarding alleged civilian casualties in Gaza has effectively generated international pressure on Israel." Dostri said. This even extended to the point that South Africa initiated a trial against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.
"Rather than urging Hamas to release the abductees, many countries worldwide, including Western liberal democracies, tend to criticize Israel. In terms of global perception, it seems, albeit paradoxically, that Hamas holds an advantageous position in the battle for public opinion against Israel," Dostri said.
Schleifer said that regardless of whether the propaganda techniques are counterproductive for Hamas' international image, they have an impact on Israeli society and in that way, achieve Hamas' goals.
"This interview is a sign that it is working, people are interested, people are frustrated," he said.
He said that Hamas measures the traffic of videos on social media, and how many times their acts are mentioned in Israeli and international media.
"Nowadays it's all very methodological and very computerized to see the effectiveness of the acts," he said. "This is a ruthless game, but it is still effective. If you cannot kill your enemy, at least impact its psychology. Once they cannot use the firepower, they use the power of psychology."
Hamas releases propaganda doc denying atrocities, blaming Israel for civilian deaths on Oct 7
In a 16-page document, the terror group seeks to justify the October 7 massacre, denies its atrocities committed against civilians, and brand itself as a “national liberation” group.
Hamas has published a 16-page document presenting a justification for its actions on October 7. The document denies that the terror group committed atrocities against civilians, and calls for an international investigation into the events of the day, branding Hamas a “national liberation” group, battling “colonialism.”
On its front and back covers, the document features pictures of Gazans on an Israeli tank, as well as images of paragliders reminiscent of the early phases of the assault.
The document, titled “Our Narrative: Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” is addressed to “Arab and Islamic nations” and “free peoples worldwide.” It is divided into five parts: a narrative of the Arab-Israeli conflict; an account of October 7; a call for an “international investigation” of what happened; a presentation of the terror group itself; and a set of demands and calls to action.
The first section of the document presents the conflict as a 105-year battle by Palestinians against “colonialism.” It makes reference to the Balfour Declaration and the British Mandate, and recounts the formation of Israel by “Zionist gangs” while “the Palestinians were denied from [sic] the right to self-determination.”
The document levies accusations against Israel related to the Six Day War, West Bank settlements, and the supposed “Judaization” of the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem; it also makes reference to the issues of Palestinian prisoners, the blockade of Gaza, and the denial of a Palestinian right of return— maintaining, all the while, that the United States is complicit in Israel’s actions.
Denying atrocities on October 7, blaming Israel for civilian deaths
Hamas’s account of the October 7 attacks alleges that the “operation…targeted the Israeli military sites… and sought to arrest the enemy’s soldiers.” It avoids any mention of the bloody raids on Israeli towns and Kibbutzim.
It also avoids any mention of the approximately 240 people that Hamas took captive on October 7 as hostages, only implying their captivity in a claim that Israeli operations in Gaza were responsible for their deaths.
The document boasts of the Hamas terrorists’ “religious and moral commitment,” claiming that the “Al-Qassam Brigades fighters…avoid[ed] harm to civilians, especially children, women, and elderly people.” It adds that “if there was any case of targeting civilians; [sic] it happened accidentally and in the course of this confrontation,” and “maybe some faults happened during… implementation due to the rapid collapse of the Israeli security and military system.”
The terrorist group claims that “testimonies by Israelis” show that Hamas “did not target civilians,” invoking the “lie of the 40 beheaded babies”— a ‘debunked’ claim that was never in fact made by any Israeli press or spokespeople— and a report by the anti-Israel outlet Mondoweiss that reported a “lack of any evidence of mass rape.” The group blames Israeli helicopters for killing “many” of the 364 civilians massacred at the Nova music festival, saying that Hamas “had no prior knowledge of it.”
Additionally, the document says, “it must be known that conscription applies to all Israelis above the age of 18,” and that “all can carry and use arms.” The document calls Israel “an army with a country attached,” insinuating that all Israelis can be considered legitimate targets. Finally, the document alleges hypocrisy on the part of those who would accept civilian casualties as collateral damage in Gaza while condemning Hamas’s actions during its massacres on October 7.
Calls for an investigation in The Hague
The document calls for an “independent investigation,” insisting that such a probe would prove “the truth of our narrative and… the scale of lies and misleading information in [sic] the Israeli side.” This leads into the document’s third chapter, calling for an investigation by the International Criminal Court to look at “the broader context” of the October 7 attack as part of the “struggle against colonialism.”
The fourth section of the document, titled “A reminder to the world, who is Hamas,” seeks to rebrand the organization, designated as a terrorist group by the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and the EU— as a “national liberation and resistance movement.” The document refers to several clauses in Hamas’s updated charter from 2017, alleging that the conflict is not with the Jews, but rather with Zionism. The section condemns “what the Jews were exposed to by Nazi Germany,” despite Hamas officials’ repeated denials of the Holocaust and their use of antisemitic rhetoric, and praises Muslim nations for having provided Jews a “safe haven” for centuries.
The document says that Hamas receives their legitimacy from the “Palestinian right to self-defense, liberation and self-determination,” claiming that according to “all norms, divine religions and international laws,” as well as the Geneva convention, parties are granted the right to resist by any means necessary, including armed resistance— especially, the group says, when facing “the longest and brutalist [sic] colonial occupation,” as well as “massacres” and “oppression.”
Finally, Hamas says that “Occupation is occupation no matter how it describes or names itself” and calls on all countries around the world to back “Palestinian resistance” and support the Palestinians’ “struggle for liberation.” The terrorist group calls on its allies to “support… the Palestinian resistance,” to charge Israel with crimes, to mobilize against “Israeli aggression” on Gaza, and to stop governments from providing further aid or arms to Israel.
