Fallen reservist Ariel Mordechay Wollfstal laid to rest on Tuesday

Captain (res.) Ariel Mordechay Wollfstal, 28, from Elazar, a combat officer in Battalion 9206, Brigade 205, fell in battle in Gaza on Monday.

Wollfstal was among 21 reservists who fell in one of the fiercest battles since the war started. The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. on Monday in al-Muasi in central Gaza when Hamas forces fired a rocket-propelled grenade on multiple adjacent structures, along with landmines that the IDF forces had collected and brought into the buildings. This caused a total collapse that killed 19 soldiers and injured several others.

Economics and business graduate

Wollfstal, an economics and business administration graduate who attended Behre Avot and Beitir High Schools, worked at an investment company in Tel Aviv. He leaves behind a heartbroken wife, Sapir, and parents, Wally and Hali.

His funeral will take place today, Tuesday, at 2.30 p.m. in the military section of the Kfar Etzion cemetery.