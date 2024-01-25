Soldiers from Egoz and Maglan of the Commando Brigade conducted high-precision eliminations and raided intelligence headquarters belonging to PIJ and Hamas in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Thursday.

The announcement stated that the Commando Brigade continued the attack in the Khan Yunis area and deepened the operational control over the Hamas stronghold. The Commando fighters, who specialize in guerrilla warfare, engaged in combat in particularly challenging terrain, showcasing their experience and operational skills, the IDF said.

Egoz used precision fire and missiles for accurate eliminations

The advance of the forces in the area was met with a lot of resistance from Hamas terrorist squads, which were eliminated through sniper fire, accurate missile targeting, and tank fire. In one of the cases, fighters from the Egoz unit identified three armed terrorists and launched a precision "steel sting" missile at them, eliminating all three of them. In addition, Egoz fighters eliminated four terrorists in short-range encounters during a raid on a building in the area. Soldiers from the Commando Brigade operating in Khan Yunis, in the Gaza Strip, January 25, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The statement also said that snipers from the Egoz unit registered several eliminations over the course of several hours using methods adapted to fight enemies that hide underground.

Maglan took control of key command centers

Additionally, fighters from the Maglan unit operated vigorously in the field and eliminated many terrorists in fierce battles, raided terrorist infrastructure, and uncovered many weapons.

Soldiers from the Maglan unit operate in Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, January 25, 2024 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S Unit)

The fighters raided the military headquarters belonging to the commander of the intelligence system of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, as well as command centers of Hamas, the IDF added. Therein, they reportedly located large quantities of ammunition, weapons, tactical radios, night vision equipment, maps, and valuable intel.