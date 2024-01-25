The IDF killed dozens of terrorists in Khan Yunis during raids on military sites and eliminated terror cells in central and northern Gaza, the IDF reported on Thursday morning.

According to the IDF, troops of the Paratroopers Brigade carrying out activities in Khan Yunis conducted operations targets in the city’s Al-Amal neighborhood, killing many terrorists in the area with sniper fire.

The IDF added that it also destroyed terror infrastructure and weapons in the area.

Additionally, the Paratroopers Brigade fire array identified a group of four armed combatants advancing on their position. The troops subsequently directed an IAF aircraft strike, successfully eliminating the squad, the IDF stated.

Separately, soldiers of the Commando Brigade’s artillery unit reportedly identified an additional squad of six terrorists wielding RPGs. The unit also directed air force aircraft to eliminate the cell. IDF troops on patrol in Gaza. January 25, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Terrorists eliminated in close-quarters combat

In another operation, IDF Maglan troops engaged and killed terrorists in close-quarters combat during raids on terror targets, which reportedly included military command posts.

The Israeli troops also located military gear, including weapons, during the raid, the IDF added.

In central Gaza, soldiers of the Yiftah Brigade also targeted military structures. During the course of one of the raids, the brigade’s reconnaissance platoon identified terrorists operating out of a building and firing at Israeli troops.

IDF eliminates terrorists firing at Israeli troops in central Gaza. January 25, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The troops subsequently directed a combat helicopter, eliminating the opposing force, the IDF said.

Finally, in northern Gaza, the IDF’s 5th Brigade also killed a number of terrorists and located combat geat in the area, the military reported.