IDF troops continue Gaza operations, eliminate Hamas terrorists

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) continued their active engagement in the northern and central regions of the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, targeting Hamas terrorist infrastructure and eliminating a significant number of terrorists in the area, the IDF Spokesperson Unit reported on Wednesday.

In recent days, combat units from Brigade 162 have maintained their presence in the northern and central zones of the Gaza Strip, relentlessly pursuing terrorist elements. These efforts have resulted in the neutralization of numerous terrorists and the dismantling of key terrorist infrastructure.

The 401st Brigade, in particular, has been instrumental in combating terrorism in the northern area of the Strip. Through several confrontations with armed militants, they successfully eliminated more than 15 terrorists affiliated with the Hamas terror organization. In a strategic operation targeting a terror enclave situated within a school compound, approximately ten Islamic Jihad operatives were apprehended, utilizing the school as a base for their activities. Furthermore, IDF forces uncovered and destroyed five rockets primed for launch, preventing potential attacks on civilian populations. Meanwhile, the Nahal Brigade swiftly responded to threats in the central region of the Strip, eliminating over ten armed terrorists within a remarkably short timeframe. Additional hostile elements were neutralized as IDF units expanded their operations, the military noted. IDF troops moving to consolidate gains in central and northern Gaza, January 31, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Operations in northern Gaza

On the outskirts of the northern area, the 5th Brigade, in collaboration with Air Force units, engaged and eliminated armed terrorists operating dangerously close to IDF positions. In the course of these operations, significant caches of weapons, documents, and military equipment belonging to Hamas were discovered in various military structures across the area, the IDF said. In a separate operation conducted by the Paratroopers' Brigade in Khan Yunis, IDF forces successfully thwarted a terrorist cell's attempt to approach armed militants near their position. Prompt action by IDF command directed an airstrike, neutralizing the imminent threat posed by the terrorist cell.

Additionally, in another targeted action, the 98th Brigade, supported by Air Force units, struck a military facility utilized by Hamas terrorists for orchestrating ambushes against IDF personnel.

The ongoing efforts of IDF forces underscore their unwavering commitment to safeguarding Israeli citizens and neutralizing terrorist threats emanating from the Gaza Strip, the military concluded.