President Isaac Herzog met with returning reservists from the Yiftach Brigade on Wednesday as they transitioned into civilian life, they gave him their insights on Israeli unity and brotherhood, after a tumultuous year.

Before the outbreak of war on October 7, Israel was in the middle of a deep political crisis that had spread to the social sphere, with many questioning the nation's unity.

As a result, many soldiers have reported on the renewed spirit of unity amongst themselves and how discussions of politics between them have brought them together, rather than tearing them apart.

One of the brigade commanders, musing on the renewed unity told the President "One of my biggest insights from the war - this is a question that we must ask ourselves as a society- How much of our brotherhood is dependent on our beliefs?" WE MUST strive for unity and peace. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"One day in Gaza, a political discussion developed between us. One of the soldiers told me his opinion, I held my head in my hands and understood the [political] gap between us - I hugged him and told him that in Gaza I don't waste unnecessary energy."

"I didn't return less ideological from the fighting, but one of the significant insights I had, is that when I define a person as my brother, it's irrelevant what he believes - there is something [special] in the families that we choose and [choose to] continue and in the end even when we leave home - we leave together."

Another soldier added "We sat and talked about all the most burning issues in Gaza, in the most pleasant and proper way. Can we agree or not, and then, go to battle together? How do we take this beautiful thing we created there and bring it to Israeli society?"

The President commended their renewed sense of unity and comradery saying "You are an example and a model for an amazing nation."

"There is a huge desire in the public not to return to the divisive discourse in the days leading up to October 7. The discourse is more restrained in all directions and in all channels."

"It is incumbent upon each of you to write, speak, and express in every way this unity."