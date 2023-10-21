In dark times Jewish strength and solidarity provides light - opinion

I n the realm of human experience, there are moments that shatter the boundaries of ordinary life and demand extraordinary responses. Such was the case in southern Israel on Simchat Torah when a horrific massacre, perpetrated by Hamas terrorists, claimed the lives of innocent Israelis.

This event cast a stark light on the resilience and unity of the Israeli people, as we witnessed the convergence of two very different but equally inspiring stories in the cities of Netanya and Perth, Australia. Netanya, a coastal city perched along the Mediterranean, became the backdrop for an astonishing transformation, one that unfolded in the life of Adelle Gildin, a 17-year-old girl from a secular family.

A journey of self-discovery

Adelle’s journey of self-discovery, ignited by the tragedy that struck her homeland, serves as a poignant example of hope and renewal. Her parents, both immigrants from the former Soviet Union, had been estranged from their religious roots for generations. However, the events that unfolded on Simchat Torah would awaken something profound within their daughter, Adelle.

Moved by the unimaginable loss of life and the unwavering bravery of the Israeli soldiers and hostages involved, Adelle decided to embark on a spiritual journey. She chose to perform hafrashat challah for the first time, an act of separating a piece of dough before baking challah, a traditional Jewish bread. Her intention was to do this in merit of the fallen and the captives. What she didn’t anticipate was the profound impact it would have on her life. Challah bread (Illustrative) (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Adelle’s experience with hafrashat challah brought her a newfound sense of purpose and connection to her heritage. It was a moment of upliftment, a tangible way to channel her grief and frustration into something meaningful. This act of faith served as a testament to the resilience of the Israeli spirit, a reminder that even in the darkest of times, there is room for hope and renewal. But Adelle’s transformation didn’t stop there.

On Shabbat, she did something she had never done before in her young life – she kept the Sabbath. The decision to observe Shabbat was a significant departure from her typical routine, and it wasn’t without its challenges. Adelle admitted that it was strange to be without her phone for an extended period, but in the absence of digital distractions, she found an incredible calm that enveloped her. Instead of going out with her friends on Friday night, she chose to stay home with her parents, spending long hours talking.

Adelle’s parents, who had been distant from religious practice for generations, were astonishingly supportive of their daughter’s newfound connection to her faith. They stood by her side as she embarked on this transformative journey, a testament to the enduring strength of family bonds, even when they are forged across the divide of religious tradition. Advertisement

ADELLE’S STORY is an illustration of how tragedy can lead to personal renewal, awakening a sense of purpose and spirituality in the most unexpected places. Her journey serves as a powerful reminder that even in the face of violence and terror, the human spirit has the capacity to grow, heal, and reconnect.

In stark contrast to the experience of Adelle in Netanya, in faraway Perth, Australia, a very different experience occurred. Following the horrific events of Simchat Torah, Prof. Harlene Hayne, the vice chancellor of Curtin University wrote to all her students at the University: “We are all deeply shocked by the tragic events in the Gaza strip and our thoughts are with those students and staff who are affected, particularly those who have family or friends caught up in the violence.”

An apology void of meaning

The failure to mention the horrors of the massacre of babies, the elderly, women, and innocent music lovers by the murderous Hamas terrorists, was not lost on the Jewish students of Curtin University. Three of them, Judd Behr, Sara Benjamin, and Grace Ehrenfeld, together with the chief rabbi of Perth immediately challenged the Vice Chancellor demanding a withdrawal and an apology. It took three attempts to obtain an appropriate apology, by which time the damage was done. But the brave students, who risked running the gauntlet of their co-students and professors did not leave it there and took the item to the media.

The vice chancellor’s partisan message backfired as there was full support for the Jewish students from all the senior non-Jewish figures in Perth, including the education minister and especially the chief justice. For a young student to challenge the vice chancellor directly and unequivocally call her out as unbalanced in her approach, was an act of bravery – a different type of bravery to that being shown by our wonderful soldiers – but brave nevertheless. These young students exemplify the importance of standing up for one’s beliefs and confronting biases, even when facing potential backlash.

Their actions prompted a broader conversation, not just about the tragedy in Israel, but also about the need for balanced and thoughtful responses in the face of complex global issues.

IN THIS tale of two cities, we witness the stark difference in responses to tragedy. While Netanya’s Adelle Gildin found inspiration in her faith and community to help deal with the pain of loss, the Jewish students in Perth, Australia, took it upon themselves to challenge institutional insensitivity and bias. Their determination and the subsequent outpouring of support from diverse quarters served as a testament to the power of resilience and unity in the face of adversity, illustrating the enduring human spirit in all its complexities.

As we witness the ongoing conflict that has ravaged the region, and we pay tribute to our brave soldiers and their backup teams, we should also recognize the unwavering commitment of our young Jewish people. From their diverse backgrounds and disparate experiences, they have demonstrated incredible strength, unity, and compassion in the face of adversity. Their responses to this tragic situation serve as an inspiring example of the resilience of the Jewish community. In this challenging moment, let us salute and celebrate the young Jewish people who, in their own diverse ways, are making a difference. Their stories reflect the enduring spirit of a community that continues to shine a light in the darkest of times.

From Netanya to Perth and beyond, they inspire us with their resilience, strength, and unwavering commitment to their faith, their heritage, and their fellow Jews. In unity, we find strength. In resilience, we discover hope. And in the actions of these young individuals, we are reminded that even in the face of the most challenging circumstances, the global Jewish community stands together as a beacon of unwavering support and solidarity for Israel and its people.

The writer, a rabbi, lives in Ramat Poleg, Netanya, and is a co-founder of Techelet – Inspiring Judaism.