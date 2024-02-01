Victims of October 7 set to sue Iran in US federal court - NBC report

A group of 67 plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in US federal court on Wednesday seeking to hold the Islamic Republic of Iran responsible for the October 7 Massacre, according to an NBC report.

The group is composed of direct victims of the October 7 Attack as well as relatives and family members of victims.

They are seeking unspecified punitive damages, from the US Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund, legal costs and "any and all other relief the Court deems just and proper."

"Iran bears direct responsibility for the October 7 Attacks," according to the lawsuit. "The Iranian regime has openly flaunted its motive for aiding the horrors." A war between Israel and Iran (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

Iranian involvement in October 7

It remains unclear exactly what role Iran had in the October 7 Attacks, although several analysts have pointed to Iran as a primary contributor to the attack. Iran has denied this, however.

Iran has been a primary contributor to Hamas's weapons stockpiles as well as providing Hamas with intelligence and training.

"We expect to prove our case by several means, including affidavits from our clients as well as reports from experts on Iran and terror financing," attorney Alex Spiro told NBC News. Advertisement

"Iran’s provision of funds, weapons, munitions, training, and intelligence to Hamas and PIJ provided those terror groups with material support and resources used to murder, torture, take hostage, and otherwise injure Plaintiffs, along with Israeli men, women, elderly, teenagers, children, toddlers, infants, and others," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit is the first attempt to hold Iran responsible for the October 7 Massacre.