IDF continues western Khan Yunis push

The IDF is continuing its push in western Khan Yunis, striking at Hamas targets and engaging terrorists in combat in central and northern Gaza, the military stated on Thursday morning.

Soldiers of the 98th Brigade and the Paratroopers Brigade continued intense combat operations in western Khan Younis as they eliminated several Hamas terrorists in close-encounter combat in heavily built-up areas during short-range encounters. The Paratroopers also directed Israeli Air Force jets to target Hamas terrorists and infrastructure.

The 162nd Brigade engaged in combat in the north and center of the Strip and also conducted operations in the center of Gaza City. In the past 24 hours, dozens of terrorists have been eliminated. IDF tank in Khan Yunis, February 1, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In northern Gaza, soldiers from the armored 401st Brigade continued to clear Hamas military structures and eliminate terrorists.

Will the IDF enter Rafah?

In the south, the IDF is continuing to fight close to the city of Rafah on the Egyptian border although an IDF move in Rafah is not on the immediate horizon, even as Israel has made some progress in negotiations with Egypt over the issue, The Jerusalem Post was told.