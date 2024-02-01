Israel-Hamas War: Could a hostage deal be close?
Four IDF soldiers, including major, killed in battles across Gaza • IDF kills over 2,000 Hamas terrorists in Khan Yunis as clear out of southern city continues
Saving lives in Gaza: How the IDF rescues wounded troops while under fire
Within minutes upon request, the teams quickly evacuate those injured while continuing medical treatment until the injured are transferred onto the helicopter or mounted evacuation vehicles.
The IDF's Unit 5515 and the 669 Search and Rescue Unit have been saving the lives of soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip, the latter of which has dozens of teams that have fought alongside ground forces in Gaza and built an immediate chain of rescue that can provide medical attention to those wounded in the field.
The units have reportedly been coming under heavy fire by Hamas while performing such rescue operations. The two units have mounted teams and are on standby in various combat zones.
Within minutes upon request, the teams quickly evacuated those wounded while continuing medical treatment until the wounded were transferred onto the helicopter or mounted evacuation vehicles. They are continuing to be treated medically until their arrival at hospitals within Israel.
Rescue operations on the ground and air
Both units are deployed for rescue operations on the ground, while IAF officials are responsible for dispatching helicopters if an aerial evacuation is ever required. The IAF's operations room ensures that each rescue has air cover and maintains contact with the ground evacuation force throughout the operation.
The evacuation sites are determined and planned by the IDF's evacuation unit and Home Front Command Medical Center, and they do so based on operational considerations with field personnel.
'Prepare for the worst' recommends gov't letter due to potential crisis in the north
The advanced preparations recommended in the document include emergency lighting, a first aid kit, an emergency stock of food and water, and having a radio receiver with a battery.
A document warning of an extreme war scenario in the North and recommending preparations for several days of electricity blackout circulated among Justice Ministry employees on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the National Emergency Authority urged all government ministries to develop plans for a week-long blackout, anticipating a large-scale exercise said to occur in mid-February. Similar letters were also sent to directors of geriatric institutions.
Damage to electricity infrastructure can be just as catastrophic as rockets
In the North, as part of the anticipated disruptions caused by the war, damage to electricity infrastructure is "expected, leading to a potential disaster," stated the National Emergency Authority document.
While hostilities from Hezbollah haven't yet peaked, the document still recommended preparing "for a few days of upheaval in the country, even without the occurrence of a northern war."
The authority directed government ministries to prepare for possible severe damage to infrastructure. The nationwide plan suggested that at least 60% of the population would face a 24 to 48-hour electricity cutoff, with the possibility of "lasting up to 72 hours in some areas."
However, government offices had not yet initiated the necessary adjustments.
The Justice Ministry emphasized that these were not new guidelines but refinements of existing procedures.
In the letter, authorities were reminded that during an electricity blackout, there would be no lighting, heating, or hot water in the streets. Additionally, street lighting and stairwell lighting might also be unavailable.
The advanced preparations recommended in the document include emergency lighting, a first aid kit, an emergency stock of food and water, and having a radio receiver with a battery.
Gaza hostage deal is 'strong,' ceasefire pause will be much longer - US
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday with 26 representatives of 18 families in Jerusalem who have relatives still held hostage in Gaza.
There is a strong proposal for a second hostage deal that would allow for a much longer pause to the Israel-Hamas war than occurred during the first agreement in November, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Wednesday.
“Hamas now has a choice to make,” she told the UN Security Council in New York.
“It can continue to dig tunnels, to plan for its next attack, to use civilians and civilian infrastructure as human shields, or Hamas can lay down its weapons and accept the proposal on the table to release every hostage,” she said.
Thomas-Greenfield urged the UNSC to increase pressure on Hamas to “make the right decision.”
She spoke amid increased high-level diplomatic conversations about a deal to free 136 hostages held in Gaza, including a Wednesday meeting between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer.
Sullivan on Tuesday spoke with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani, who was visiting the US after attending an intelligence meeting in Paris with top officials from Israel, the US, and Egypt.
Cairo and Doha mediated a deal in November that had a weeklong pause in the war in exchange for the release of 105 of the 253 hostages seized by terrorists during the Hamas-led October 7 attack.
“The proposal on the table is strong, and it is compelling,” Thomas-Greenfield said. “It envisions a much longer humanitarian pause than we saw in November, and it would allow for us to get the hostages out and more life-saving food, water, and medicine into Gaza.”
“These are extremely sensitive negotiations, so I would not go into all the details here,” she said. “But we can all agree that this would change the situation on the ground. It would move the parties close to the cessation of hostilities that we all desire.”
A senior Hamas official told Reuters the Gaza ceasefire proposal involved a three-stage truce, during which Hamas would release the remaining civilians among hostages captured on October 7, then the soldiers, and finally the bodies of dead hostages. Israel is also expected to release jailed Palestinian security prisoners, as it did in the first deal. This time, however, the numbers are expected to be larger and involve terrorists with blood on their hands.
Israel has been cautious about the situation, in contrast to optimistic messages out of Washington and New York. The US has worked alongside Qatar and Egypt on a deal. Six of the remaining captives have dual Israeli-American citizenship.
Netanyahu meets Gaza hostage families, lauds 'real effort' made
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with 26 relatives of 18 of the hostages on Wednesday in Jerusalem. He was joined by Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (res.) Gal Hirsch, National Security Council Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, Netanyahu’s military secretary, Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil, and Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs.
“We are making every effort” to free the hostages, Netanyahu told the families, adding that “the more public this effort is, the more distant it is. The more discreet it is, the greater are its chances for success.”
“Naturally, and for these reasons, I am prevented from sharing with you,” he said, according to a statement released by his office.
“We are truly committed, in every sense of the word,” Netanyahu said. “This is not just lip service. This is a genuine effort. It is not fictitious; neither is it just for show. It stems from our commitment to return them all. The idea is everyone; the effort is for everyone... While it is too early to say how it will happen, the effort is being made at this time, at this very moment.”
Late Tuesday, Thani attempted to douse optimism about an imminent deal for the release of the 136 hostages, even as he expressed optimism that a deal was in the works in which the release of women and elderly male captives would take place in the first phase.
“I think we have reached an agreement with the Israelis in order to have it as a starting point, but it needs a lot of resolution and negotiating the details also with Hamas to get into an agreement,” he told Fox News while visiting Washington.
“We always want to be an optimist, but we shouldn’t also over-promise... The process is still at the beginning, so it will need some time to evolve,” Thani said.
It is believed that an initial step in a hostage deal would be the release of women, children, and the elderly among the hostages. Thani seemed to confirm the accuracy of this understanding when he said: “Right now, we are talking about women and the elderly.”
The diplomatic activity has sparked speculative rumors about the details, including reports that Israel would agree to a permanent ceasefire and to release a high number of Palestinian security prisoners and terrorists in Israeli jails.
Netanyahu has publicly insisted that he plans to continue the war until Hamas is destroyed, and that the IDF would retain security control of Gaza once the fighting is over. Any deal would have to include those understandings, he has said.
Some of his coalition partners have already threatened to leave the government over the deal, even though there has been no formal Israeli approval of any final agreement.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) on Wednesday told the Knesset: “We will not allow a deal whose purpose would be the victory of Hamas and the perpetuation of terrorism.”
Those involved in the talks were leaking “trial balloons” about the deal to prepare the Israeli public for a deal with even harsher terms than the speculative details that have been published in the media, he said.
They were purposely creating a confusing picture of what was happening, so they could rush a deal through the approval process within hours, Ben-Gvir said.
Netanyahu asked to make hostage deal at cost of governemnt
“Anyone who thinks they can create a fog here, then within three hours to rush a cabinet meeting and confirm under pressure a done deal, is wrong,” he said.
The Prime Minister’s Office has repeatedly dismissed rumors about details of the deals, saying nothing has been finalized.
Relatives of the hostages asked Netanyahu to make a deal, even at the cost of preserving his government, Channel 12 reported. Netanyahu told them his only goals were to make a deal that was good for Israel, would secure the release of the hostages, and would allow the IDF to achieve its military objectives.
If he was convinced that the asking price for freeing the hostages would endanger the State of Israel and keep it from achieving its military goal, then he would reject the deal, Netanyahu said.
'Hamas tore off my clothes, threatened to shoot': Gaza hostage tells her story
Mia Regev said Hamas abused her by hitting her injured leg, laughed, and mocked her.
Released Gaza hostages, siblings Itai and Mia Regev spoke with a delegation of UN ambassadors on Wednesday, which was led by Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan.
The Regev siblings told the ambassadors their personal story starting from the moment of the abduction to Gaza and the 50+ days they stayed in Gaza. The two were accompanied by their father, Ilan.
Mia Regev went into detail regarding the cruelty the Hamas terrorists were towards her. They abused her by hitting her injured leg, laughed, and mocked her, she said.
"They tore off my clothes. They took my identity and my name from me. The terrorist who was watching over me told me every day that if the army came to save me, then he would shoot me immediately and not die alone," she said. "It is your responsibility to bring all the hostages home now. Their time is running out."
Gilad Erdan's statements
Ambassador Erdan told the Regev siblings: "You are true heroes, your courage and your strength move us all. I salute you."
"They tore off my clothes. They took my identity and my name from me. The terrorist who was watching over me told me every day that if the army came to save me then he would shoot me immediately and not die alone."Mia Regev
During the conversation with other ambassadors, Erdan said, "Calling for a ceasefire means keeping Hamas in power, and as they already said - they will carry out this massacre again and again as soon as they can. Their goal is to use terror against us and make us leave the country out of fear.
"A ceasefire is unacceptable, and this week, during your visit to the Gaza border and the northern border where the UN plays a significant role," he continued. "I hope you will understand why we cannot continue to live with these threats and why we are so determined to destroy them."
The debate over a hostage deal is excruciating, and disagreements are reasonable - editorial
Both arguments for and against paying any price for the hostage’s release have strengths and weaknesses. What is essential to keep in mind is that holding either position is valid.
Those of us without loved ones that Hamas is holding captive in Gaza cannot fathom the horror the hostages are going through or the agony their relatives are experiencing.
We can feel deep sorrow and grief at the plight of the hostages, and we can sympathize and empathize with the families, but we cannot really feel their pain. Not really.
Consequently, none of us can judge them for their efforts to ensure their loved ones return. Most of us would do the same were it our brothers or sisters, mothers or fathers, sons or daughters languishing in the bowels underneath Gaza: organize demonstrations and vigils, lobby politicians around the world, demand at every opportunity and from every microphone that the government must “bring them home now.”
And now, amid increasing signs that some deal for the hostages’ release is in the works, the country will need to grapple with the question: “at what price?”
At what price should Israel agree to a deal?
At the price of emptying Israeli jails of all the Palestinian security prisoners, including mass murderers, which is reportedly one of Hamas’s demands? At the cost of permanently stopping the war in Gaza and withdrawing the IDF, another Hamas demand?
These are excruciatingly difficult dilemmas.
Some say, any price necessary; others say, think of the long-term consequences
Most of the hostages’ families will say, understandably, that no price is too high, that human life comes before all, and that since Israel was derelict and “allowed” its citizens to be snatched from their beds and homes, it has an obligation to the hostages themselves and their families to pay any price the terrorists ask to bring them home.
Others, however, will disagree, saying that Israel should be willing to pay a high price, but not an exorbitant price.
They will say that Israel should be willing to release some security prisoners but not open up the jails and let them all out; that Israel should be willing to stop the fighting for a few weeks and even months but not remove the troops from Gaza nor declare the wars’ end, because that would essentially mean that Hamas remains in power, in place to strike another day.
According to this argument, paying an exorbitant price will bring dozens of hostages home in the short term – a blessed result – but will endanger hundreds and even thousands of other Israelis down the line. First of all, they argue, this type of deal will show that hostage-taking pays, bringing a further incentive into the hands of Hamas and other terrorist groups to kidnap more Israelis, both here and abroad.
Secondly, this argument holds, if Israel turns hardened terrorists back onto the streets, it is inviting more and more terror. Just look, they say, at previous prisoner exchanges, such as the Jibril Agreement in 1985 that saw Israel release 1,150 prisoners – including Hamas founder Ahmed Yassin – for three Israelis. Or the 2011 Gilad Schalit deal, which saw Schalit released for 1,027 security prisoners, including Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. How many deaths are Yassin and Sinwar responsible for?
This is an excruciating dilemma and either position is valid
Both arguments for and against paying any price for the hostage’s release have their strengths and weaknesses. But what is essential to keep in mind when conducting this debate is that holding either position is valid.
Those who feel Israel should pay almost any price are not unconcerned about the future of the state nor callous to the families of terrorist victims whose murderers may be set free. Rather, their foremost concern is saving the lives of their loved ones. That is as understandable as it is legitimate.
Nor, however, should those be delegitimized who feel that emptying Israeli jails of all the security prisoners or stopping the war is too high a price to pay. It is not as if they don’t care about the fate of the hostages; it is not as if they don’t understand what the hostage’s relatives are going through. They are not bad or unfeeling people.
Rather, they are genuinely concerned about the long-term consequences for the state’s security if a deal is reached at any price.
A national debate over this issue is legitimate. How the country conducts it will be a test of whether it learned one of the key lessons of October 7. Don't – for the sake of Israel's future – delegitimize, nor question, the patriotism or loyalty of those on the other side of a public policy debate.
Netanyahu: UNRWA gave ICJ false information against Israel
Netanyahu has persistently called for the agency to be replaced.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the United Nations Relief and Works Agency of providing false information against Israel to the International Court of Justice at The Hague during a conversation he held with a delegation of visiting ambassadors on Wednesday night.
“Many of the charges, false and unfounded, that were leveled against us in The Hague were brought by UNRWA officials,” Netanyahu charged.
He spoke close to one week after the ICJ issued a provisional order against Israel in which it asked it to refrain from acts that could lead to genocide against the Palestinians but fell short of asking it to stop its military campaign against Hamas in Gaza.
It listed UNRWA as one of the organizations that provided it with information, on which it based its ruling.
Israel has rejected all genocide accusations and has argued that it is Hamas that seeks to annihilate the Jewish people. It has been said that the Hamas-led October 7 attack against Israel in which 1,200 people were killed and another 253 were seized as hostage, is proof of those genocidal intentions.
“The only time that we've seen anything like that directed against the Jewish people was in the Holocaust,” Netanyahu told the delegation of ambassadors from different countries stationed at the UN headquarters in New York.
Netanyahu: "UNRWA is totally infiltrated with Hamas"
On the same day as the ICJ issued its order, Israel provided UNRWA with information that 12 of its staff members had participated in the October 7 attack. UNRWA summarily fired nine of those staff members.
In the wake of the accusations 18 countries, including the US, have suspended funding to UNRWA. The agency has warned that unless the suspensions are rescinded it would not be able to provide vital humanitarian aid to the 5.9 million Palestinians it services in Gaza, the West Bank, east Jerusalem, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.
Netanyahu has persistently called for the agency to be replaced.
He told the ambassadors that “UNRWA is totally infiltrated with Hamas. It has been in the service of Hamas and its schools, and in many other things.
“I say this with great regret because we hoped that there would be an objective and constructive body to offer aid. We need such a body today in Gaza. But UNRWA is not that body. It has to be replaced by some organization or organizations that will do that job.”
He stressed that “it's time that the international community and the UN itself understand that UNRWA's mission has to end.
“UNRWA is self-perpetuating. It is self-perpetuating also in its desire to keep alive the Palestinian refugee issue. And we need to get other UN agencies and other aid agencies replacing UNRWA if we're going to solve the problem of Gaza as we intend to do. There are other agencies in the UN. There are other agencies in the world. They have to replace UNRWA,” Netanyahu stated.
In Washington US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the report was troubling and that UNRWA needs to respond to those charges.
“There has to be full accountability,” he said. Still, he said, “UNRWA’s work is critical and there is no other partner on the ground” that can provide that same level of service.
“In our conversations with the Israeli government they have acknowledged to us at very senior levels” that they recognize the critical role that UNRWA plays, Miller stated.
Guterres: allegations are awful, but UNRWA is necessary for Gazans
In New York, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged member states to continue to fund UNRWA despite the allegations against it, explaining that he was “personally horrified by them.”
“The United Nations immediately acted following the very serious allegations against UNRWA staff members,” he said.
“Yesterday, I met with donors to listen to their concerns and to outline the steps we are taking to address them.
“I underscored the importance of keeping UNRWA’s vital work going to meet the dire needs of civilians in Gaza, and to ensure its continuity of services to Palestine refugees in the occupied West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.
“UNRWA is the backbone of all humanitarian responses in Gaza,” Guterres stated.
“I appeal to all Member States to guarantee the continuity of UNRWA’s life-saving work,” he added.
Norway, a top donor to UNRWA, also urged countries that have suspended funding to the agency to consider the consequences of their actions on the population in Gaza, its foreign minister told Reuters on Wednesday.
It is among those countries that is continuing to fund UNRWA.
"We are discussing the question of funding with other donors and will continue to do so in the coming days and weeks," said Espen Barth Eide, adding Oslo was standing by its "strong commitment to the agency, and to the Palestinian people."
"We urge fellow donor countries to reflect on the wider consequences of cutting their funding to UNRWA," he said.
"UNRWA is a vital lifeline for 1.5 million refugees in Gaza. Now more than ever, the agency needs international support," said the minister.
"To avoid collectively punishing millions of people, we need to distinguish between what individuals may have done and what UNRWA stands for."
Barth Eide said Norwegian officials were informed of the allegations just ahead of the U.N.'s press release on Friday.
"We have not been briefed by Israeli authorities on the matter," he said.
Reuters contributed to this report.Go to the full article >>
Victims of October 7 set to sue Iran in US federal court - NBC report
It remains unclear exactly what role Iran had in the October 7 Attacks, although several analysts have pointed to Iran as a primary contributor to the attack.
A group of 67 plaintiffs filed a lawsuit in US federal court on Wednesday seeking to hold the Islamic Republic of Iran responsible for the October 7 Massacre, according to an NBC report.
The group is composed of direct victims of the October 7 Attack as well as relatives and family members of victims.
They are seeking unspecified punitive damages, from the US Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund, legal costs and "any and all other relief the Court deems just and proper."
"Iran bears direct responsibility for the October 7 Attacks," according to the lawsuit. "The Iranian regime has openly flaunted its motive for aiding the horrors."
Iranian involvement in October 7
It remains unclear exactly what role Iran had in the October 7 Attacks, although several analysts have pointed to Iran as a primary contributor to the attack. Iran has denied this, however.
Iran has been a primary contributor to Hamas's weapons stockpiles as well as providing Hamas with intelligence and training.
"We expect to prove our case by several means, including affidavits from our clients as well as reports from experts on Iran and terror financing," attorney Alex Spiro told NBC News.
"Iran’s provision of funds, weapons, munitions, training, and intelligence to Hamas and PIJ provided those terror groups with material support and resources used to murder, torture, take hostage, and otherwise injure Plaintiffs, along with Israeli men, women, elderly, teenagers, children, toddlers, infants, and others," the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit is the first attempt to hold Iran responsible for the October 7 Massacre.
IDF soldiers ask the nation: 'How much of our unity is dependent on our beliefs?'
Many soldiers have reported on the renewed spirit of unity amongst themselves and how discussions of politics between them have brought them together, rather than tearing them apart.
President Isaac Herzog met with returning reservists from the Yiftach Brigade on Wednesday as they transitioned into civilian life, they gave him their insights on Israeli unity and brotherhood, after a tumultuous year.
Before the outbreak of war on October 7, Israel was in the middle of a deep political crisis that had spread to the social sphere, with many questioning the nation's unity.
As a result, many soldiers have reported on the renewed spirit of unity amongst themselves and how discussions of politics between them have brought them together, rather than tearing them apart.
One of the brigade commanders, musing on the renewed unity told the President "One of my biggest insights from the war - this is a question that we must ask ourselves as a society- How much of our brotherhood is dependent on our beliefs?"
How much of our brotherhood is dependent on our beliefs?
"One day in Gaza, a political discussion developed between us. One of the soldiers told me his opinion, I held my head in my hands and understood the [political] gap between us - I hugged him and told him that in Gaza I don't waste unnecessary energy."
"I didn't return less ideological from the fighting, but one of the significant insights I had, is that when I define a person as my brother, it's irrelevant what he believes - there is something [special] in the families that we choose and [choose to] continue and in the end even when we leave home - we leave together."
Another soldier added "We sat and talked about all the most burning issues in Gaza, in the most pleasant and proper way. Can we agree or not, and then, go to battle together? How do we take this beautiful thing we created there and bring it to Israeli society?"
The President commended their renewed sense of unity and comradery saying "You are an example and a model for an amazing nation."
"There is a huge desire in the public not to return to the divisive discourse in the days leading up to October 7. The discourse is more restrained in all directions and in all channels."
"It is incumbent upon each of you to write, speak, and express in every way this unity."
Not just Israel; Soldiers reveal Hamas plans for Eiffel Tower to President
President Isaac Herzog expressed concern for the mental health of returning soldiers asking them to talk about their traumas, worries, and concerns.
During a meeting on Wednesday with reservists from the Yiftach Brigade President Isaac Herzog was presented with a picture found in Gaza showing the Eiffel Tower with a minaret replacing the top of the tower.
President Herzog and his wife Michal met with reservists from the Yiftah Brigade, returning from fighting in Gaza, as part of the process of preparation for returning to routine civilian life.
The brigade has been primarily operating in the Issa neighborhood in western Gaza and the Shejaia refugee camp, they have been targeting underground tunnels and other terror infrastructure in those neighborhoods.
The fighters expressed their feelings on returning home to the President as well as the concerns of their families.
One of the reservists presented Herzog with a poster that he found inside a residence in Shejaia showing the Eiffel Tower with the spire of a minaret and at the end, below it, a description explaining how Hamas will reach every home and every house. He also gave him another war document, which presents the broad intentions of Hamas.
Herzog calls for compassion for returning soldiers
The President called on employers and educational staff to be understanding and compassionate with returning soldiers saying "This is a process, there is no one moment you are a soldier and another moment you are a citizen returning to normal, it is a process."
Herzog also expressed concern for the mental health of returning soldiers asking them "to talk, to express their feelings, express and tell about the pains, traumas, worries, and concerns." There has been a growing interest in helping the mental health of returning soldiers and providing them with an understanding and considerate environment to return to.
Herzog ended his discussion by thanking the reservists "I want to say thank you for the fighting, the heroism, and the defense of the homeland, and I also thank the daughters and the spouses, the parents and the whole family."
US strikes multiple drones in Yemen, American official says
The United States and Britain have launched strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen and returned the militia to a list of "terrorist groups."
The United States struck up to 10 unmanned drones in Yemen that were preparing to launch, a US official said late on Wednesday, amid escalating tensions from the war in Gaza spreading through the region.
The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have launched a wave of exploding drones and missiles at commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in recent weeks, calling it a response to Israel's military operations in Gaza and a show of solidarity to Palestinians.
The Houthi campaign has disrupted international shipping.
The United States and Britain have launched strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen and returned the militia to a list of "terrorist groups."
Houthis target American merchant ship
The Houthis, earlier on Wednesday, said their naval forces carried out an operation targeting an "American merchant ship" in the Gulf of Aden hours after firing missiles at US Navy destroyer Gravely.
Houthi attacks on ships in and around the Red Sea have slowed trade between Asia and Europe, raised fears of supply bottlenecks, and alarmed major powers concerned that the Gaza war may become a regional conflict.
US President Joe Biden said earlier in January that strikes on Houthi targets would continue even as he acknowledged they may not be halting their attacks.
Israel's assault on the Hamas-run Gaza Strip followed a surprise attack by Hamas terrorists on southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200. The Gaza health ministry says nearly 27,000 people have been killed in the fighting since.
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 136 hostages remain in Gaza, IDF says