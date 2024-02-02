IDF demolishes Hamas rocket production site in central Gaza

The IDF's 646th Brigade destroyed a complex used by Hamas to produce rockets in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said Friday.

The complex contained civilian and dual-use machines which were converted by Hamas for the production of weapons.

In the central Gaza Strip, soldiers from the 99th Division eliminated many terrorists and damaged terrorist infrastructure, working to prevent the passage of terrorists and weapons from northern Gaza to central Gaza.

Soldiers from the Yiftah Brigade raided safes belonging to Hamas, seizing NIS 100,000, as well as documents showing how Hamas transfers funds.

Soldiers from the 179th Brigade eliminated hundreds of terrorists and located and destroyed a significant tunnel route.

IDF soldiers operate in central Gaza. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

'We will continue to prepare for the next tasks'

"They say that only the people who are ready to fight for their freedom deserve it - thanks to you, the reservists, our people deserve their freedom," said the commander of the 99th division, Brig.-Gen. Barak Hiram, to the reserve soldiers in the Yiftah Brigade. "The price is heavy, our comrades in arms have fallen, and others have returned wounded, but there are no free wars. We will continue to prepare for the next tasks, when needed, where needed. I'm proud of you."