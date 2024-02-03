Dozens of terrorists have been eliminated all over the Gaza Strip, including by female combat soldiers, over the past day, according to the latest batch of updates announced by the IDF Saturday.

During targeted raids in the northern and central Gaza Strip over the last day, IDF troops from the Nahal brigade and the 401st brigade killed dozens of terrorists and destroyed numerous anti-tank missile launchers.

During a targeted raid on an office building used by Hamas, the troops located military equipment, weapons, and Hamas documents.

Female combat soldiers stopped Hamas from transporting weapons

Separately, during an incident in the Shati area, female combat troops from the 414 Field Intelligence unit identified a number of Hamas terrorists who attempted to covertly transport bags in. In response, the troops directed an aircraft to the scene, which promptly struck and eliminated the terrorist cell.

In the western Khan Yunis area, troops from the Givati Brigade killed approximately 20 terrorists. During one of the operations, a terrorist cell fired an anti-tank missile at an IDF vehicle. The troops quickly responded with live fire toward the three terrorists who were responsible, killing them. IDF soldiers raid a building in the Gaza Strip, February 3rd, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Furthermore, in the area of Khan Yunis, IDF fighter jets struck a Hamas compound used to conduct combat, which was also harboring tunnel entrances. Additionally, soldiers from the 646th Brigade located AK-47 rifles, explosive devices, and additional weapons used by Hamas.

West of Khan Yunis, but not inside the city, soldiers from the Paratrooper Brigade killed several terrorists. During a targeted raid on a site near the area of the city, the troops located weapons, RPGs, grenades, military equipment, and scuba diving equipment used by Hamas for attempted infiltrations from the sea.