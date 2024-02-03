Idan Raichel performs for IDF troops on leave from Gaza frontlines

Some 3,500 IDF soldiers from the 99th Division, who were on leave after intensive fighting on the frontlines in Gaza, were treated on Tuesday to a performance from Idan Raichel.

The 99th Division had been fighting intensely when they were given leave and allowed to visit the Nachshonim camp as part of a “task completion” event sponsored by the IDF’s Human Resources Division, Keren Hayesod-UIA and a number of other organizations.

Raichel performed on a volunteer-basis to entertain the soldiers.

Raichel turned to the soldiers during the performance and said, "This is a good opportunity to thank our friends at Keren Hayesod, who made this concert possible, which you all so well deserve. It's moving to see how the Jewish people around the world are committed and mobilized to help.” IDAN RAICHEL introduces Rotem Calderon on stage. (credit: CHEN SCHIMMEL)

"Keren Hayesod is proud to support and strengthen the spirit of our soldiers, who risk their lives for the State of Israel," said Sam Grundwerg, World Chairman of Keren Hayesod. "We have a tremendous responsibility to help Israeli society during this time of emergency, both the residents of the South and the North, as well as the IDF. Thank you, Idan, and thank you to our fearless soldiers.

Who is Idan Raichel?

Raichel is a producer, keyboardist, lyricist, composer, and performer who has worked in the music industry for 17 years.

In Israel, Raichel’s total album sales are approaching 700,000 units; there have been more than 2 million digital downloads, and tens of millions of paid-for streaming events, according to the artist’s website.