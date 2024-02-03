US launched strikes in Iraq, Syria as recent poll says Israelis distrust Netanyahu in managing war
Infighting among Hamas's highest ranks reportedly led to delays in a ceasefire • Houthis say they fired a missile towards Eilat • Two US senators demand UN terminate UNRWA commissioner
US launches counter-strikes in Iraq and Syria, officials announce
While the US strikes did not target any locations inside Iran, they are likely to increase concern about tensions in the Middle East.
The United States started carrying out retaliatory strikes on Friday in Iraq and Syria, three US officials said, after deadly attack in Jordan that killed three US troops and injured some 40 others.
The strikes are believed to be just the first in a multi-tiered response by President Joe Biden's administration in response to the weekend attacks that were carried out by Iran-backed militants.Go to the full article >>
Protesters blocking delivery of Gaza aid plan march to Jerusalem
Among the organizers of the protests is the Tikvah Forum, a group composed of families of Israeli hostages who favor a more hardline response to Hamas.
(JTA) — Relatives of Israeli hostages who have drawn international criticism for blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza are planning a multi-day march in support of ramped-up measures to debilitate Hamas.
The march will go from the Gaza border to Jerusalem. It will start at Zikim, one of the crossings into the Gaza Strip, and head to the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It will take place from Sunday to next Thursday and will end with a rally.Go to the full article >>
US hit 80 Iranian-connected targets in Iraq, Syria, promising more strikes
US forces were waiting for the right weather conditions to conduct the strikes, Lt. General Douglas A Sims said.
US military forces carried out the first phase of its retaliatory response against Iran and its proxy groups with strikes at seven facilities across Iraq and Syria, the White House told reporters on a call Friday night with National Security spokesman John Kirby and Lt. General Douglas A Sims II, Joint Staff Director for Operations.
The US hit at least 80 targets at four facilities in Iraq and three facilities in Syria, Kirby said, with 125 missiles launched within 30 minutes. Secondary explosions were reported in several locations.Go to the full article >>
Wall Street Journal reveals the real reason there's no ceasefire yet
Infighting among the highest ranks in the terrorist organization Hamas has led to delays in the ceasefire and hostage release deal that is currently on the table.
Hamas's top leaders are arguing about the proposed ceasefire and hostage exchange deal, forcing it to be pushed off further and further, the Wall Street Journal revealed, citing officials "familiar with the negotiations" on Friday night.
Hamas head Yahya Sinwar, as well as other leaders in the terrorist organization, are allegedly ready and willing to sign off on a proposal to stop fighting in Gaza for six weeks in exchange for the freeing of Israeli hostages.Go to the full article >>
Two US senators demand UN terminate UNRWA commissioner
Rubio said Lazzarini has never taken proactive steps to root out antisemitism from within UNRWA or hold pro-terrorist employees accountable, according to the release.
US Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Susan Collins (R-ME) called for the immediate termination of UNRWA Commissioner Philippe Lazzarini in a letter to UN Secretary General António Guterres, according to a statement from Rubio’s office.
Rubio and Collins alleged Lazzarini allowed for Islamic militants and supporters to freely operate in UN assistance programs while holding extremist views against Israel.Go to the full article >>
Blinken: Lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians needed
Riyadh has been pushing for the creation of a Palestinian state for quite some time, but the war has exacerbated the issues that would potentially be solved through a two-state solution.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Saudi counterpart, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on Friday night, discussing the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.
According to a statement by the US Department of State, they discussed Blinken's "upcoming travel to the region and ongoing work to establish a more integrated, peaceful region that includes lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians alike.Go to the full article >>
IDF attacks Hezbollah complex, trucks carrying weapons in Lebanon
The IDF attacked a Hezbollah military complex as well as trucks that were storing weapons in southern Lebanon, it announced on Friday.
According to the the announcement, fighter jets attacked the complex near the village of Lida and the truck hit was near the village of Shuba.
This attack follows rocket launches from Hezbollah earlier Friday, in northern Israel. There were no reported injuries from these attacks.Go to the full article >>
The war is being mishandled, no settlements in Gaza - poll
Thee majority of the public does not trust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in managing the war.
A new poll was released by Channel 13 on Friday, shedding light on Israeli public sentiment on the direction of the war and the future of Gaza.
According to the survey the majority of the public does not trust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in managing the war, as well as a majority who oppose the departure of Minister Benny Gantz from the government at the present time.Go to the full article >>
Houthis say they fired ballistic missiles at Israel's Eilat
The Israeli military earlier said its "Arrow" aerial defense system had intercepted a surface-to-surface missile in the Red Sea area on Friday.
Yemen's Iran-allied Houthi movement said on Friday it fired ballistic missiles at targets in the Israeli city of Eilat and threatened to keep up military operations until Israel ended its offensive in Gaza.
The Israeli military earlier said its "Arrow" aerial defense system had intercepted a surface-to-surface missile in the Red Sea area on Friday.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas War: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 136 hostages remain in Gaza, IDF says