A pair of US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria (photo credit: REUTERS)

The United States started carrying out retaliatory strikes on Friday in Iraq and Syria, three US officials said, after deadly attack in Jordan that killed three US troops and injured some 40 others.

The strikes are believed to be just the first in a multi-tiered response by President Joe Biden's administration in response to the weekend attacks that were carried out by Iran-backed militants.