National Security Minister and far-right Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir is the "face of Israel and of the government that people in the world see, and this is not only outrageous, it is dangerous," opposition leader and Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid said in response to a question by the Jerusalem Post at a press conference on Monday.

Lapid's criticism came in response to an interview with Ben-Gvir that was published in a Wall Street Journal published on Sunday, in which the national security minister said, “Instead of giving us his full backing, Biden is busy with humanitarian aid and fuel [to Gaza], which goes to Hamas. If Trump [were] in power, the US conduct would be completely different."

Asked whether Ben-Gvir's statements were indeed harmful, as he is not a member of Israel's war cabinet and does not have much contact with US officials, Lapid said, "Unfortunately, the outrageous things he said to the WSJ influenced quite a bit … I think people do take him seriously because they know the size and magnitude of his effect on the government … and is a political force," Lapid said.

Israeli minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir and Head of Jerusalem police district Doron Turgeman meet with representatives of the soccer association, representatives of the police and prosecutor's office, ahead of next week match between Israel and Andorra (June 15, 2023). (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Complicated relationship with the Biden administration

Ben-Gvir addressed the criticism in his weekly press conference on Monday. While he recognized the "complicated reality" of Israel's relationship with the US administration, Ben-Gvir reiterated that "the Biden administration must stop pressuring us to enter fuel and humanitarian equipment that end up going to Hamas."

Ben-Gvir added that he learned two things from the responses: First, that many people in Israel agreed with him that Biden's actions were contributing to Hamas's ability to fight Israel, and second, that both television news figures and members of the Likud did not like his criticism. Ben-Gvir claimed that thousands of people had written to him saying that they agree with his claim, and also that an "anonymous source" in the Likud contacted members of the party and told them to bash him publicly.