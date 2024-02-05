The disruption and creative friction brought about by the current war, while terrible in the amount of death and destruction it has led to, has led to tremendous new digital advances, IDF Brig. Gen. Yael Grossman, Commander of the C4I Branch’s Lotem Technological Unit, said on Monday.

Speaking at the Artificial Intelligence Day Conference at Tel Aviv University, Grossman talked about how AI has helped the IDF to manage its firepower and force distribution at whole new levels during the war with Hamas.

After the May 2021 conflict with Hamas, top defense officials labeled that conflict the “first artificial intelligence war” because of the significant progress made in using AI-directed firepower.

However, even the advances during that conflict, which barely used ground troops at all, paled in comparison to the use of AI in the current war involving a months-running invasion of Gaza with multiple full-fledged divisions coordinated with artillery, tanks, aircraft, drones, and the navy.

Managing the war from afar

The Lotem Technology Division is the army’s largest software house and is responsible for increasing the IDF’s ability to streamline resources, cut through red tape, and also to improve services for recruits and career officers. Two IDF recruits use the new medical app unveiled by the military, February 4, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Grossman said that more than ever, she and other officers can manage the war from their secure mobile phones and from the IDF’s privately built clouds.

In fact, the Lotem commander said that her staff has created special spin-off clouds just for the current war in order to handle the immense amounts of new data constantly streaming in from the various fronts. Advertisement

These IDF spin-off cloud factories have separate sections for audio material, texts, videos, and images.

Previously, IDF Col. “S” spoke to the Jerusalem Post about the IDF’s AI revolution in targeting, noting that the new speed of digital targeting crossed a threshold where the military can add new targets in real-time faster than it disposes of old targets.

In contrast, prior to this revolution, the IDF had lots of targets to hit in the early hours or days of a conflict but then would sometimes run out of updated real-time targets despite having air superiority.

Grossman also talked about significant advantages for the country’s home front in receiving digital alerts, medical advances, a far more rapid capability to call up reservists, and a more efficient system for identifying fallen soldiers using their fingerprints and dental records.

In addition, she talked about the IDF’s much greater use of digital mapping and Ztube (the IDF’s internal YouTube channel) to follow and share real-time military progress.