A photograph offered for purchase on Getty Images contains a caption calling the far-right protesters in Ashdod a "fanatic Jewish settler group."

The caption refers to a series of photographs of protesters who gathered in Ashdod Port in an attempt to block the transfer of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The goal was to prevent trucks with supplies from leaving the port towards Gaza.

The protest was organized by far-right organizations March of the Combat Soldiers' Mothers and "Torat Halechima."

The caption's full description reads, "Fanatic Jewish settler group of dozens of people, holding Israeli flags, gather at the exit of Ashdod Port near the Gaza Strip and block trucks carrying aid to Gaza Strip." Screenshot of Getty Images' photo caption (credit: Screenshot from gettyimages.com)

It continues to claim that the protesters "continue to attempt to block humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, where the majority of 2.3 million Palestinians suffer from hunger and struggle to survive without clean water and shelter. Jewish settlers stopped the departing trucks, asked for their documents, and checked what they were carrying and where they were going. Israeli police did not intervene in the inspections carried out by fanatic Jewish settlers."

The photos were all taken by Mostafa Alkharouf for Anadolu Agency, a state-run Turkish news agency which Getty Images outsources and redistributes. Advertisement

Getty Images is a premium image subscription service that offers several price tiers of stock images and editorial photographs. It is one of the most popular photo services in the world.

It is unclear if Getty Images automatically reshares the content or filters through and edits captions. The company has yet to respond to The Jerusalem Post's request for comment.