One-third of IDF reservists from Tel Aviv University are women

When thinking of IDF reservists called to the battlefield, it’s obsolete to think only of men. Tel Aviv University (TAU) says that of the 6,657 reservists called up to serve in the war effort, one-third are women.

With almost 30,000 students, TAU is Israel’s largest and most diverse university, and more were called to the reserves after October 7 than at any other university. New data reveal a major change in the contribution of women to the war effort compared to the past. During the first months of the current war in Gaza, 2,228 were women. Moreover, in January 2024, after most reserve soldiers had been discharged, 2,545 TAU students, including 755 (29%) women, remained in active service.

Analyzed by faculties, of the 2,228 female reservists, 481 were from the Faculty of Medicine, 394 from Engineering, 373 from life and exact sciences, 308 from social sciences, 167 from law, 100 from humanities, 96 from management, and the rest from other units. Of the men, the largest number – 1,139 – came from engineering, 804 from life and exact sciences, 483 from medicine, 333 from management, 301 from social sciences, 259 from law, 238 from humanities, and the rest from other units. Shir Shachar, 28, student for the master's degree at the Faculty of Medicine. (credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

According to the university's decision, all students called up for reserve duty are entitled to a grant of NIS 2,000 to NIS 9,000 NIS, based on their needs and the type and length of service. The university said the grants express its appreciation, as well as the understanding that when these students return, they will need to concentrate on their studies, with little time left for work. Advertisement

Shir Shachar, at 28 a student for the master’s degree at the Faculty of Medicine, recalled: “I was called up for reserve duty right after the war broke out and served as a researcher in the ground forces’ learning unit. Our team included both men and women, and it was very exciting, with each of us contributing significantly to the common war effort. The commitment, dedication, and determination of all reservists in their tasks, whether in the field or behind the lines, are very important to success in combat. Only working together, with everyone doing all they can – we can win the war.”

Carmel Cohen, a third-year student in the theater arts department, said: “The moment I was called up I didn't think twice. I reported to the Homeland Command and served for about three months. Every day we helped civilians impacted by the war, and it felt great, with everyone doing all she or he can for the army and the country. These are hard times for us, and we try to help as much as we can. I recently returned to TAU, and I want to realize my dream and become an actress who makes people smile. Of course, whenever I’m called up again, I will go.”

Prof. Neta Ziv, TAU’s vice president for equity, diversity, and community, applauded the reservists on campus. “Indeed, women’s great contribution is apparent in all spheres of life – the military, the public, and, of course, the civic arenas. TAU acknowledges and honors the contribution of female reservists and does everything in its power to help all students who served or are still serving in the reserves to successfully resume their studies in this challenging academic year.”