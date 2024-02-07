Hamas's demands for the proposed hostage deal were prematurely published by Hezbollah, Channel 12 expert and commentator Ehud Ya’ari claimed on Wednesday.

"We have to look at what happened backward. We said in advance Yahya Sinwar will give his answer, but other people who are not in the Strip will formulate it in a different way," he noted.

He claimed the document was released against the wishes of Hamas: "Hamas did not want to release this document. It was published by Hezbollah. Yesterday, Qatar's foreign minister rushed to report and speak with the Iranian Foreign Minister. Hamas did not plan for things to be published like this. I have a feeling, from the relationship with them, that they were a little surprised."

"As far as Hamas is concerned, this should not have been published. This is the beginning of a difficult debate that can take time. It’s not that they submitted a document, and it is final. They will have to continue bargaining, and it will be a difficult bargaining," he added. Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gives a televised address at a memorial ceremony to mark one week since the killing of Wissam Tawil, a commander of Hezbollah's elite Radwan forces, in Khirbet Silem, southern Lebanon, January 14, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

"It is important to note that when the Egyptians announce that the talks will resume, they also do so indirectly. I still do not have such confirmation on our side," he added.

He reiterated that Sinwar wishes the war to end at all costs: "The impression is that Sinwar is looking for a way to stop the war at any cost. He isn't necessarily looking for a temporary pause. Even now, when they are sitting in Cairo, the final decision will be his."

Hamas's demands

As mentioned, in addition to demanding the IDF’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the terrorist organization also demanded the release of terrorists and the increase of humanitarian aid; it now appears that Hamas is also demanding an end to Jews visiting the Temple Mount. Advertisement

In addition, they demand the entry into the Gaza Strip of at least 60,000 caravans so that every week from the entry into force of this phase, 15,000 units would enter the Strip along with 200,000 tents at a rate of 50,000 per week.

Hamas also demands that the repair and restoration of infrastructure be initiated. Furthermore, the organization demands the approval of a plan for the restoration of houses, economic enterprises, and public facilities, the supply of renewed fuel, and a commitment to supply electricity and water.

In addition, Hamas also demands the supply and introduction of heavy equipment, civil defense, and health equipment, alongside the process of rebuilding hospitals and bakeries to establish shelter camps for civilians.