Dozens of protesters blocked the path of humanitarian aid trucks to Gaza at the Kerem Shalom crossing on Friday, although there were no transfers of aid trucks planned on Friday. Military and police forces were in talks with the demonstrators in order to get them to leave the area which has been declared a closed military area.

Activists from the Tzav 9 movement stated that "the hundreds of aid and supply trucks for the terrorist organization Hamas will not enter through here today. We are proud and excited that the determination of this nation is winning. No aid will pass until the last of the hostages returns."

Last week, the commander of the IDF's Southern Command signed an order extending the closed military area in the Kerem Shalom crossing area, following the protests that took place there that prevented aid trucks from entering the Gaza Strip.

The protests continue as Israel explores new ways to provide humanitarian aid to Hamas instead of through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which has been accused of having many staff members linked to Hamas and other terrorist groups and of providing aid straight to Hamas. Israelis protest at the Kerem Shalom crossing, at the Gaza border, January 24, 2024 (credit: VIA MAARIV ONLINE)

Israel exploring options to replace UNRWA

On Wednesday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters that Israel has begun the process of replacing UNRWA.

At least 12 employees of UNRWA are accused of taking part in the October 7 massacre and hundreds of others are accused of having ties to Hamas and other terrorist organizations. Since the allegations were publicly revealed, several key donors to UNRWA have suspended their funding.