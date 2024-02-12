Leimberg-Merman family can reunite after hostages' dramatic rescue

The rescue on Sunday night of Fernando Herman and Louis Norbeto from Hamas captivity in Gaza closes the circle for Gabriela Leimberg, her daughter Mia, and Clara Merman, who were released from captivity in the previous prisoner exchange.

On the day of the Hamas attack on October 7, Clara Merman, 63, was kidnapped from her home in Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak, which is located near Gaza. Along with her, Gabriela Leimberg, brother Fernando, and daughter Mia were also kidnapped. On November 28, in the fifth round of the prisoner exchange, Gabriela, Mia, and Clara were released while Fernando and Luis remained in Hamas captivity. One of the memorable photos from their release from captivity was of 17-year-old Mia with her beloved dog, Bella.

The two hostages rescued from Rafah in the Gaza Strip, February 12, 2024 (credit: MAARIV)

"They managed to take care of her and gave her their food. It wasn't easy, but the concern for their dog kept them going," said Mayan Sigal-Koren, Gabriela's cousin, to Walla! News. "Initially, Hamas didn't realize it was a dog, they thought it was a doll, so she was brought there. Mia was wearing a nightgown because the attack woke her up, and she held the dog in her hands throughout the kidnapping and hugged her. So whoever took them thought it was a girl wearing a nightgown holding a dog doll with her."Only later, after a few hours, did she move her hands a bit, and then suddenly, they realized it was a dog. There was an argument about what to do with her, and in the end, they managed to keep her. She is Mia's dog, and Mia is very determined when it comes to her. The dog ate what little they had, they saved her some of the rations they received. At the hospital, they took care of her. Just as they received doctors - she received a veterinarian. She received a ten-thousand-shekel treatment, they made cookies for her."|

Since release from captivity, the Leimberg-Merman family has been fighting alongside the families of the kidnapped individuals for the return of all the hostages from Hamas captivity.

"We said goodbye to Louis and Fernando before we came here. We said goodbye, with a hug, 'We'll meet in two or three days, ' and we said, 'See you soon. ' So it wasn't dramatic on the outside, but it was very, very difficult for us," Clara Merman recounted in the days following her release from captivity. "To know that another day and another goes by and they have no idea what is happening in the country, like I didn't. I was received back in Israel with a lot of support, but they don't know if there are even any efforts to bring them back or if they have been forgotten. My biggest concern is that they will be mentally broken."