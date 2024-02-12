Argentina's Presidential Office thanks IDF for hostages' rescue

As the world woke up Monday morning to the news of the dramatic rescue by Israeli special forces of two of the hostages held by Hamas, the Office of the Argentinian President thanked the IDF and the Special Forces who conducted the operation.

"The Office of the President thanks the Israeli Defense Forces, the Shabak [Israel Security Agency] and the Israeli Police for having successfully completed the rescue of the Argentines Fernando Simon Marman (60) and Louis Har (70), who had been kidnapped since last October 7 by the terrorist group Hamas," the office's official X account stated in a post. "During his visit to the State of Israel, President Javier Milei reiterated to President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the request for the release of each of the Argentine hostages, and continues to firmly maintain his condemnation of Hamas terrorism," the statement continued.

Hostages surrounded by Hamas guards

The Shin Bet, IDF, and special police forces early morning on Monday rescued Marman and Har in an operation supported by air strikes. The two hostages were held on the second floor of a building guarded by Hamas terrorists, while the surrounding infrastructure was also guarded by Hamas.

Around 1:00 a.m., the operation freeing the two Argentinian hostages, Marman and Har, started with dozens of airstrikes against Hamas's Shabura battalion in order to distract the Hamas forces.

Family members of the two were previously freed during the November 23-30 hostage exchange.

Presidential Spokesperson Manuel Adorni posted the news to his followers at around 5 a.m., stating, "The Israel Defense Forces rescued two Argentine hostages who were in Rafah, Gaza. They are Fernando Simon Marman and Louis Har, who were kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 from Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak."