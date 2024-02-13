On Tuesday, the Democratic-led US Senate passed a $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, though it faced an uncertain path ahead in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

The lawmakers approved the measure in a 70-29 vote that exceeded the chamber's 60-vote threshold for passage and sent the legislation on to the House. Twenty-two Republicans joined most Democrats to support the bill."It's certainly been years, perhaps decades, since the Senate has passed a bill that so greatly impacts not just our national security, not just the security of our allies, but the security of Western democracy," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

"With this national security bill, the Senate keeps its word to Ukrainians in need of supplies, to innocent Palestinian civilians in need of relief, to Israelis in need of support, and to US service members on patrol in the Indo-Pacific, the Red Sea, and around the world," Schumer said on X.

The bill provides Israel with $4 billion for the Iron Dome and David's Sling defense system and $1.2 billion for the Iron Beam defense system. More than $10 million will be provided for humanitarian relief in Gaza. Iron Dome anti rockets system seen in the city of Haifa, Israel, August 30, 2013 (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

Zelensky responds to the vote

Ukraine's leadership sees the funding as crucial as it continues to repel Russian attacks and tries to keep its battered economy going as the war nears its third year. US President Joe Biden has been pushing for the package for months but has faced opposition from Republican hardliners, particularly in the House.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Schumer and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on X following the vote. "I am grateful to @SenSchumer, @LeaderMcConnell, and every US Senator who has supported continued assistance to Ukraine as we fight for freedom, democracy, and the values we all hold dear," Zelenskyy said. "For us in Ukraine, continued US assistance helps to save human lives from Russian terror. It means that life will continue in our cities and will triumph over war."

"American assistance brings just peace in Ukraine closer and restores global stability, resulting in increased security and prosperity for all Americans and all the free world," he said.

The Senate vote occurred before sunrise, after eight hardline Republican opponents of Ukraine aid held an overnight marathon of speeches that dominated the chamber floor for more than six hours..Ukrainian officials have warned of weapons shortages at a time when Russia is pressing ahead with renewed attacks.

House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) indicated he will not accept any supplemental bill that doesn't include US border policy.

"House Republicans were crystal clear from the very beginning of discussions that any so-called national security supplemental legislation must recognize that national security begins at our own border," Johnson said in a statement late Monday night.

"The mandate of national security supplemental legislation was to secure America's own border before sending additional foreign aid around the world. It is what the American people demand and deserve," Johnson said. "Now, in the absence of having received any single border policy change from the Senate, the House will have to continue to work its own will on these important matters. America deserves better than the Senate's status quo."

Last week, Johnson introduced a standalone Israel aid supplemental bill in the house, which failed to garner enough Democratic support as it didn't include humanitarian support for Gaza.