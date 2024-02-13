Herzog to award presidential medal for civilian heroism

Herzog created the award to preserve the memory of civilian valor and to recognize the efforts those from October 7.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
A SEARCH is held for human remains and other evidence among many destroyed vehicles in a field near Netivot, after the October 7 massacre by Hamas. Those calling for an end to the fighting have clearly forgotten that there was a ceasefire in place until the morning of October 7, the writer argues. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Stories about civilian heroism on October 7 abound. There are so many that they could fill not only a book but a whole encyclopedia.

These stories are so filled with examples of human ingenuity, resilience, and courage that they prompted President Isaac Herzog to announce a new prize: The President’s Prize for Civilian Heroism.
Herzog has been inspired by some of the dramatic tales he has heard, and a day never passes without him realizing that he has not yet heard it all.
Simchat Torah, October 7, 2023, will forever remain a tragic yet heroic chapter in Jewish history, as has the futile uprising of the Warsaw Ghetto.
This time, the chapter belongs not only in Jewish history but in Israeli history, which has many chapters of heroism before and since the establishment of the state. But none of them are as varied and dramatic as those that have been videotaped, related by word of mouth, and written about over the past four months. For that matter, none have been as tragic.
A demonstrator walks past a board displaying images of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 29, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU)
A demonstrator walks past a board displaying images of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 29, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU)

October 7 saw unprecedented levels of violence

Past terrorist attacks exacted a heavy loss of life, but not more than 1,200 men, women, children, and babies in one day.

The heroism that came to the fore at a time of great danger is an inspiration and source of pride for generations to come.
To preserve the memory of civilian valor, and also to recognize and honor those who gave so much of themselves to save others, Herzog decided to introduce a medal that will be given to such heroes at a state ceremony, the date of which has yet to be announced.
Recommendations will be studied by a professional committee comprised of representatives from the National Library and Yad Ben Zvi, together with others from civil society, theater, the IDF, academia, and more. The committee will be headed by retired Supreme Court justice Elyakim Rubenstein.


