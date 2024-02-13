Herzog to award presidential medal for civilian heroism

Stories about civilian heroism on October 7 abound. There are so many that they could fill not only a book but a whole encyclopedia. These stories are so filled with examples of human ingenuity, resilience, and courage that they prompted President Isaac Herzog to announce a new prize: The President’s Prize for Civilian Heroism. Herzog has been inspired by some of the dramatic tales he has heard, and a day never passes without him realizing that he has not yet heard it all.

A demonstrator walks past a board displaying images of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, January 29, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU)

October 7 saw unprecedented levels of violence

Simchat Torah, October 7, 2023, will forever remain a tragic yet heroic chapter in Jewish history, as has the futile uprising of the Warsaw Ghetto.This time, the chapter belongs not only in Jewish history but in Israeli history, which has many chapters of heroism before and since the establishment of the state. But none of them are as varied and dramatic as those that have been videotaped, related by word of mouth, and written about over the past four months. For that matter, none have been as tragic.