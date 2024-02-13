US President Joe Biden implored House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson to bring the Senate supplemental bill for a vote on the House floor during a live address Tuesday afternoon from the White House.

Biden did not mention any of the aid package's funding for Israel, and only spoke of the US' need to support Ukraine and NATO allies.

"There's no question that if the Senate bill was put on the floor in the House of Representatives, it would pass. It would pass," Biden said. "The speaker knows that."

The US Capitol building, which contains the House of Representatives and the Senate. (credit: PIXABAY)

Biden criticizes Trump

Biden said the bill sends a message to Ukraine and allies around the world that America can be trusted and stand strong for its allies.

Biden heavily criticized his predecessor Donald Trump, whose inflammatory comments against NATO allies this week caused concern around the world.

"He said, 'if an ally didn't spend enough money on defense, he would encourage Russia to quote do whatever the hell they want,'" Biden said. "Imagine a former President of the United States saying that; the whole world heard it. The worst thing is he means it."