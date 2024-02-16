Israel has no plans to deport Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz told the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

"We have no intention to deport any Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip," Katz said, adding that Israel did not want to rule Gaza after it ends its war against the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas that has been governing the territory.

Israel will coordinate with Egypt on Palestinian refugees and will find a way to not harm Egypt's interests, Israel's foreign minister Israel Katz said on Friday.

"The state of Israel will have to deal with Rafah because we can't just leave Hamas there," Katz said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

When asked where refugees in Rafah would go, he suggested Gaza's second city Khan Younis, but said that Israel would coordinate with Egypt to ensure Cairo's interests were not harmed. "We will coordinate with Egypt," he said.

'World must pressure Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from south Lebanon'

Israel will be forced to remove the terrorist group Hezbollah from the border in southern Lebanon if efforts to reach a diplomatic solution to ease the tensions fail, Israel's foreign minister Israel Katz said on Friday. HEZBOLLAH FIGHTERS, with posters of Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei, are photographed by the author at the Badr group headquarters in Baghdad in 2015. (credit: JONATHAN SPYER)

"The world must pressure Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from South Lebanon and implement U.N. resolution 1701," Katz said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference.