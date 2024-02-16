“How is this violence different from all other violence?” Asked US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Deborah Lipstadt, speaking at the Munich Security Conference discussion on sexual violence as a weapon.

Lipstadt was referring to the sexual violence that had occured at the hands of the terrorist organization Hamas on October 7, as well as the prolonged sexual violence they are suspected of carrying out towards Israeli hostages to this day.

“The only difference we could find is that they were perceived to be Jewish,” she continued. “For the feminist groups, the human rights groups... to keep silent, to wait eight weeks to speak out, that's hypocrisy... and it raises questions about their mission. Is their mission selective for some groups and not others?”

She said that she was “amazed” how far the denial of Hamas’s sexual violence reached, a denial which she described as being “almost with glee: the tearing down of the posters, the "it's not true, show me the evidence, show me the rapes.” A PROTEST against the sexual violence committed in the October 7 massacre – and the international silence afterward – takes place outside UN Headquarters in New York City earlier this month. (credit: YAKOV BINYAMIN/FLASH 90)

Michal Herzog's disappoinment in global apathy to Israeli victims

First Lady Michal Herzog, wife of President Isaac Herzog, also spoke at the panel discussion, expressing her disappointment in the international community in having such a belated and toned-down reaction to Hamas’s sexual violence.

“I think what happened was that we all understand that sexual violence, as a tool of war, is unacceptable,” she explained. “Unfortunately, as we're speaking now, there are many places in the world where violent conflicts are taking place, and sexual violence is, too.

"We see such a late response in the world... and the condemnation of these events takes a long time. It is actually a reinforcement of the almost systematic unawareness of the sexual violence that takes place around the world."

She expressed great pride in those who “did not give up,” such as “Israeli women… from all walks of life, from all the diverse communities in Israel… and Jewish women around the world and friends around the world.”

Herzog concluded, “There was a deafening silence in the world from human rights organizations and from organizations that were set up for this purpose of defending and protecting women's rights. It was very painful, but I think, with this relentless effort, we're seeing a change. We see a change in the way it is perceived now.”