Gantz and Gallant attack Netanyahu: 'You bypassed the defense establishment'

Minister in the War Cabinet Benny Gantz expressed outrage at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting of the War Cabinet on Thursday, saying "It seems that the prime minister is doing everything he can to make decisions on his own and not jointly," according to Israel's Channel 13.

Gantz made the statements amid complaints that Netanyahu was making decisions concerning efforts to reach a ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas on his own without consulting the War Cabinet or the security cabinet.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant complained that Netanyahu had "bypassed" the defense establishment, leading to "errors" during the meeting.

Gallant rejected the ceasefire deal being proposed in the talks with Hamas as well, telling Shin Bet head Ronen Bar and Mossad head David Barnea, "This is 10 times what we gave in the previous deal. You were sent by the cabinet and must report to the cabinet, unless the prime minister forbade you."

Netanyahu insisted that he did not forbid Bar and Barnea from reporting to the cabinet, saying that the matter was brought before the cabinet. Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet security services, Mossad chief David Barnea at the annual IDF Armored Corps memorial ceremony, marking the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, in Yad La-Shiryon, on September 27, 2023. (credit: Jonathan Shaul/Flash90)

Cabinet secretary Yossi Fuchs and National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi contradicted the prime minister, saying that the content of the negotiations was not brought before the cabinet, according to Channel 13.

It was at this point that Benny Gantz reportedly made his comment about the Prime Ministers conduct to "make decisions on his own," also adding, "This is neither unity nor a war cabinet. That's not how this works."

Tension between Netanyahu and Gantz was already high

This exchange at the security cabinet comes amid heightened tension between Netanyahu and Gantz following reports that Egyptian mediators contacted Gantz directly to advance hostage-deal talks.

According to reports, which were cited by officials in Cairo, the talks held by the Egyptians with Gantz infuriated the Prime Minister, who felt that it was an "attempt to push Gantz to the front of the stage" - amid Netanyahu's refusal to advance the deal as long as Hamas adhered to its demands.