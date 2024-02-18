Lasting peace in the Middle East could take a 'generation,' Gantz says

Israel is "facing a very long journey to change the reality in Gaza and from Gaza," which will unfold over "a year, a decade, and a generation," MK Benny Gantz said during an address to the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations on Sunday.

Gantz described his approach as "war now, peace later." This meant that in the coming year, Israel must defeat Hamas militarily and begin a process of replacing it with unaffiliated Palestinians to take over the administration of civilian life in the Gaza Strip, with the backing of an international coalition.

During the next decade, Israel could then agree to the development of the Strip – including irrigation, industry, and other aspects.

Defeating Hamas - but ensuring a new administration of Gaza

But long-term, lasting peace could take a generation to achieve, Gantz said.

"It is through facilitating long-term processes that will consolidate a regional architecture facing the Iranian axis of terror, and by advancing international arrangements that will improve the lives of people throughout the region and promote stability and peace," Gantz said.

In the meantime, the US should refrain from one-sided decisions, he added. Benny Gantz speaks at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem, on February 18, 2024 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"After October 7th, the pathway to regional stability and peace is not through one-sided actions like recognition of a Palestinian State," Gantz said.

Gantz's vision for the course of conflict

Israel has four goals in its current conflict, he explained.

"The First – A military victory. Removing the threat Hamas & Hezbollah pose to our communities;

The Second – the return of our hostages; The Third – A diplomatic victory - replacing the Hamas regime completely."

This would include a "big change in the Palestinian education system, the uncompromising removal of content preaching terror and Israel hate."

The fourth, Gantz said, was to restore a sense of togetherness amongst Israel's citizens after the divisiveness brought about by the government's judicial reforms during 2023.