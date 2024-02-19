Netanyahu urges Jewish American leaders to pressure Qatar on hostage deal

Qatar can do more to pressure Hamas to release the 134 hostages in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Conference of Presidents in Jerusalem on Sunday night as he urged them to intervene with Doha on Israel’s behalf.

“I urge you to press Qatar to press Hamas because we want our hostages released,” Netanyahu told the Jewish American leaders who had gathered for a gala dinner at the Museum of Tolerance.

“Qatar can press Hamas as no one else can. They host Hamas leaders. Hamas is dependent on them financially,” Netanyahu said.

"The release of hostages can be achieved through strong military action and tough negotiations, very tough negotiations. That tough position has to involve the exertion of pressure. And the exertion of pressure is not merely on Hamas itself, but on those who can exert pressure on Hamas, beginning with Qatar,” Netanyahu said.

He spoke as talks for a hostage deal had reached a standstill, with Hamas insisting on a permanent ceasefire and a full IDF withdrawal from Gaza as part of the deal. Qatar and Egypt have been the main mediators for such an agreement. They have worked together with the United States. A DISPLACED Palestinian man holds his granddaughter as he shelters at the border with Egypt, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, last week. Egypt bears massive responsibility for the unfolding crisis, the writer argues. (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

Israel has attempted to leverage its pending military operation in Rafah as a pressure lever to force Hamas to make a deal.

Despite setbacks, a hostage deal still seems very achievable

Israel's Coordinator for the Captives and the Missing Gal Hirsch told CNN on Saturday that there were “many hostages in Rafah” along with many Palestinian civilians that Hamas has used as human shields.

“I believe that a deal can be made because we are ready to pay prices,” Hirsch said.

US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew told the Conference of Presidents that there was a “very real hope that the remaining 134 hostages will soon begin to return” including the six who have dual Israeli-American citizenship.

“We continue to press on behalf of the six Americans who remain in captivity for whom we have a special duty, along with all of the Israeli hostages, calling on all parties to stay engaged and find a pathway for their return from captivity,” he said.