IDF soldiers eliminate terrorists minutes after rocket launch detected

Just minutes after a rocket launch was detected in Gaza, soldiers from the Nahal Brigade directed the Israeli Air Force to eliminate the terrorists who attacked the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip, as IDF forces continue operations in Gaza, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported on Monday.

Israeli Air Force strikes terrorist who carried out rocket launch against Israel, February 19, 2024 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

On Sunday evening, a rocket launch was detected from the central Gaza Strip area that crossed into Israeli territory and fell into an open area.

The IDF's quick response

A few minutes later, firepower from the Nahal Brigade identified the terrorist who carried out the launch moving in Gaza City, where the Israeli Air Force, directed by Nahal soldiers, attacked and killed the terrorist.

Terrorist squads that operated close to the IDF forces in the area were also eliminated.

Soldiers from the 7th Brigade continue to operate in western Khan Yunis. In the past day, IDF soldiers raided terrorist targets where they found Kalashnikov weapons, drones, an RPG launcher, explosives, and other military equipment. IDF troops active in Khan Yunis area, February 18 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The 7th Brigade’s firepower, along with aircraft and combat helicopters of the Air Force, eliminated terrorists who were operating near the IDF forces in the area.

In western Khan Yunis, soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade used drones to identify terrorists moving towards them and, in response, directed aircraft to eliminate the terrorist squad. A short time later, four more terrorists were identified in the area and killed by the IDF Air Force.

Weapons found

IDF commandos continued to operate in western Khan Yunis in the past day, where the soldiers encountered terrorists and eliminated them. The soldiers raided terrorist targets, finding weapons.

Finally, following the activation of red alerts in the Gaza Border communities earlier this morning, no rockets were detected as crossing into Israeli territory.