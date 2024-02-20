IDF foils attack on troops, kills dozens of terrorists in western Khan Yunis

The IDF, continuing its activities against Hamas across the Gaza Strip, successfully eliminated dozens of terrorists and struck a terror cell that was attempting to stage an attack on Israeli troops, the IDF stated.

Soldiers of the 7th Division’s combat team, operating in western Khan Yunis, killed tens of terrorists since Monday morning, the military added.

The troops reportedly directed combat aircraft to target and kill several of the terrorists.

Additional terrorists were eliminated through tank and sniper fire, the IDF said.

Close-quarters combat

Also, in Khan Yunis, IDF soldiers identified a number of terrorists wielding RPGs and Kalishnakovs before engaging and killing the opposing force in close-quarters combat. IDF troop operates in Khan Yunis, Gaza, February 20, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Separately in Khan Yunis, the Israeli Air Force, at the direction of forces on the ground, struck a Hamas weapons storage facility, the IDF said.

The military noted that secondary explosions at the site following the airstrike indicated the presence of a large number of weapons at the location.

In central Gaza, the IDF also operated over the previous day to eliminate terrorist forces. In one engagement, the IDF reported, snipers successfully killed a terrorist within minutes of a positive identification.