Switzerland to ban Hamas, affiliated organizations over October 7 massacre

Switzerland's government said on Wednesday it wants to ban Hamas after the Palestinian terror group's attacks in Israel last year, which killed nearly 1,200 people and sparked a war in Gaza.

Bern said it was taking action after the attacks on October 7, which killed two Swiss nationals and resulted in nearly 250 people being taken hostage.

The Swiss government said under the new legislation, Hamas and "cover or successor organizations," as well as organizations or groups that act on its behalf or in its name, will be banned.

Hamas prevented from using Switzerland as safe haven

The ban aims to punish Hamas for the October attacks as well as prevent the group from using Switzerland as a safe haven or carrying out attacks in the country, for example, by making entry bans or expulsions easier to arrange.

It will also help combat terrorist financing by allowing the Swiss anti-money laundering authorities to better exchange information with counterparts abroad, the government said. A man looks at a graffiti, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 8, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA)

The law, which has entered a consultation phase, will be limited to five years, the government said.