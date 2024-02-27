Four-in-five in the US public supports Israel, Netanyahu cites poll in response to Biden

"Four out of five citizens in the US support Israel and not Hamas," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed in a video his office described as "a response to [US President Joe] Biden," "This gives us additional strength to continue the campaign until absolute victory." On Monday, the US President claimed that Netanyahu's government's conduct could cause Israel to lose world support.

Netanyahu responded on Tuesday to criticism leveled by Biden against the conduct of the Israeli government - which he earlier said could lead to Israel losing world support. Netanyahu replied: "Today, a poll was published in the United States showing that 82% of the American public supports Israel."

The Prime Minister's Office released Netanyahu's response to the US President's remarks: "Since the beginning of the war, I have been leading a political campaign aimed at counteracting pressures intended to end the war prematurely, and on the other hand, to gain support for Israel."

He said, "We have had significant successes in this area, as today in the United States, the Harvard CAPS-Harris poll was published, showing that 82% of the American public supports Israel. In other words, four out of five citizens in the United States support Israel and not Hamas. This gives us additional strength to continue the campaign until absolute victory." U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on a phone following an event marking National Small Business Week, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 1, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

Biden's previous remarks

As mentioned, Biden said in an interview with the NBC network on Monday that the current Israeli government's conduct could cause Israel to lose world support.

Biden noted that a ceasefire in Gaza would give time to move in the direction many Arab countries are ready to move. “Saudi Arabia is ready to recognize Israel. Jordan is. Egypt -- there are six other states. I’ve been working with Qatar," Biden said.

Biden, who made his remarks during an appearance on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers," said Israel had committed to making it possible for Palestinians to evacuate from Rafah in Gaza's south before intensifying its campaign there to destroy Hamas.

"Ramadan is coming up, and there’s been an agreement by the Israelis that they would not engage in activities during Ramadan, as well, to give us time to get all the hostages out," he said.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan in 2024 is expected to begin on the evening of March 10th, 2024, and end on April 9th, 2024.

Biden said he hopes a cease-fire can take effect between Israel and Hamas militants "by next Monday."

Talks regarding a possible deal have resumed in Qatar, one of the mediators.

When he hoped such a deal could be finalized, Biden said: "My national security adviser tells me they're close. They're not done yet. My hope is by next Monday, we'll have a cease-fire."