Are more Orthodox Jews in Israel using phones on Shabbat during wartime?

On Simchat Torah, Oct. 7, 2023, our world changed forever. As Israelis and Jews all over the world, we have tried to come to grips with the trauma we collectively suffered that day.

We have tried to continue our lives as normally as possible despite the ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza, which has dragged thousands of ordinary Israelis away from their homes and their lives; the constant protests worldwide, and the increase in antisemitism – both online and in the flesh; we know that our lives will never be the same again.

This is also true of our Judaism. Our religion, which has so many powerful concepts, has been changed forever. Shabbat, one of the central tenets of our faith, has changed for many people.

As hundreds of Hamas terrorists crossed the border into Israel and rockets rained down on Israeli cities on that fateful day, people all over the country were celebrating the festival of Simchat Torah – rejoicing of and with the Torah – which fell on Shabbat. Religious Jews, whose cellphones, due to a prohibition against actively using electricity, are normally turned off for those 25 hours, found themselves reaching for their phones to check in with loved ones, to answer their call for military service, or to find out what was really happening in the country.

A survey conducted by The Jerusalem Post looked at Israelis’ relationship with God and Judaism and found that a third of those asked said their faith had been strengthened.

The survey also revealed a significant shift in cellphone usage on Shabbat since Oct. 7 and sheds some light on evolving attitudes toward technology and religious practice, particularly in the context of heightened security concerns in Israel.

The survey

According to the survey results, a striking 68% of respondents reported regularly leaving their phones on during Shabbat since Oct. 7. This represents a substantial departure from traditional norms, where phone usage is typically forbidden during this holy day. Moreover, a majority of respondents (57%) stated that they correspond more by phone during Shabbat since Oct. 7, while a similar 56% reported checking messages and other updates.

Interestingly, the data also revealed gender and age-based differences in phone usage on Shabbat. Women were more likely to leave their phones on during Shabbat, with 72% regularly doing so compared to 65% of men. Additionally, respondents aged 60 and above showed a higher propensity for checking their phones, with 65% reporting this behavior compared to younger age groups.

Religious affiliation played a significant role in determining phone usage patterns on Shabbat. Among religious respondents, 56% reported regularly or occasionally having their phones on during Shabbat since Oct. 7. This trend was particularly pronounced among Masorti (traditional) Jews, indicating a willingness to adapt religious practices in response to changing circumstances.

Regarding correspondence, 11% of religious respondents and a staggering 76% of traditional Jews reported corresponding by phone on Shabbat at least once. In contrast, only 2% of ultra-Orthodox respondents engaged in similar behavior, reflecting stricter adherence to traditional prohibitions against phone usage on the weekly holy day.

Similarly, when it came to checking messages, 13% of religious respondents and 77% of traditional Jews admitted to doing so on Shabbat since Oct. 7. Conversely, only 6% of ultra-Orthodox respondents acknowledged checking messages during this time, underscoring the divergent approaches to technology within different religious communities.

The study was spearheaded by Dr. Menachem Lazar of Lazar Research in collaboration with Panel4All.co.il, an Internet respondent panel. It was conducted between February 5 and 6 and drew responses from 512 individuals, providing a representative sample of Israel’s adult Jewish community. With a margin of error capped at ±4.3%, the findings offer a glimpse into the nation’s soul-searching journey in the face of adversity.

