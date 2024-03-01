IDF eliminates Oct. 7 terrorists, Hamas infrastructure in Khan Yunis

The IDF successfully eliminated terrorists in Khan Yunis who infiltrated and attacked Kissufim, Ein HaShlosha, Nirim, and Nir Oz on October 7, the IDF confirmed on Friday. Two soldiers were killed during the operation.

Staff-Sergeant-Major Ido Eli Zrihen and Staff-Sergeant-Major Narya Belete fell in Gaza as terrorists opened fire on the Givati Reconnaissance Battalion during the operation.

The two-week operation saw the successful locating of Hamas weaponry and dozens of terrorist infrastructure in Abasan, eastern Khan Yunis. Dozens of terrorists were also eliminated.

How the IDF took out the Hamas hideout

The brigade began the operation with targeted aerial strikes on dozens of terrorist targets above and below ground, the IDF reported.

After eradicating some of the threats, soldiers operated on foot in the area of Abasan al-Saghira. It was during this mission that the houses of Hamas operatives were identified. A Hamas hideout discovered by the Givati Brigade in Khan Yunis. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

IDF forces successfully located a Hamas hideout where weapons, including anti-tank missiles, drones, sniper rifles, Kalashnikov Rifles, grenades, explosives, RPG missiles and more, were discovered.

It was during the search of the terrorist infrastructure that soldiers of the Givati Reconnaissance Battalion encountered terrorists who opened fire on them from close range. The forces returned fire and eliminated the terrorists. Staff-Sergeant-Majors Zrihen and Belete were killed in action during this battle.

Pushing forward in Khan Yunis

The IDF announced earlier on Friday that dozens of terrorists had been arrested after they were discovered hiding in a school in Khan Yunis. The captured Hamas operatives were interrogated, and the IDF claimed that information relating to Hamas operations in the area had been collected.

The earlier announcement also included information that the IDF had begun pushing forward into new areas of Khan Yunis, allowing soldiers to raid the homes of key senior Hamas operatives and eliminate threats posed by Hamas infrastructure.

Also announced on Friday, the IDF's Bislamach Brigade has begun operating in Khan Yunis in replacement of the Paratroopers Brigade.

The operations in Khan Yunis come as a report published in the Jerusalem Post last week suggested that Yahya Sinwar could still be hiding in tunnels in Khan Yunis.