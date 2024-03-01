IDF's Bislamach Brigade enters Khan Yunis as Air Force strikes Hamas rocket sites

Soldiers of the IDF's Bislamach Brigade carried out operational maneuvers in the heart of Khan Yunis in Gaza as Israeli forces struck at Hamas rocket launch sites, the military announced on Friday.

The brigade entered the center of Khan Yunis, joining the IDF's 98th Division in the area to combat Hamas terrorists. Fighter jets also struck concealed rocket launch sites in the southern Gazan city. The Bislamach Brigade was replacing the Paratroopers Brigade, pulled out after four months of intense combat in Gaza. In Khan Yunis, the paratroopers experienced intense combat and took part in an effort to locate and destroy strategic tunnels.

Following several rocket launches from Gaza into Israel on Thursday, Israeli Air Force fighter jets also struck the location from which the launches were carried out along with additional terror targets in the area, including a Hamas terror tunnel shaft and military compounds. IDF soldiers on operation in Khan Yunis, Gaza, February 29, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Hamas weaponry stock uncovered

IDF troops identified two terrorists carrying weapons, one of them also carrying a bag containing an explosive device. A helicopter was directed to the targets by soldiers, killing them both.

Troops also conducted raids on a series of targets in western Khan Yunis, discovering a Hamas weapons storage facility containing numerous AK-47 rifles and ammunition.

Israeli soldiers also encountered terror cells in central Gaza, and one cell was dispatched with mortar shells and a spike missile, the IDF stated.