Gazan civilians unable to evacuate to Egypt, but families of Hamas officials can - report

Since the October 7 massacre perpetrated by Hamas, Palestinian civilians who wanted to escape Gaza to Egypt have encountered difficulties doing so, as the cost to do so is from 6,000-7,000 dollars per person, according to a Tuesday N12 report.

The report claims that getting past the Rafah crossing is a "desire shared by many Gazan families, but for most of them is an unattainable fantasy." However, some people who have managed to get to the other side have been Hamas terrorists and their families, N12 said, as the report claims that money is not an issue for the terrorist organization's relatives.

Escapees include nephews and nieces of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, and according to the list obtained by N12, the children of Sinwar's sister were smuggled through the Rafah crossing only recently.

Other escaped family members of Hamas' officials

Additionally, the two children of the Hamas police spokesman, Ayman al-Batanji, also managed to escape. Under their names in the list, there is a crossed-out line. The N12 report estimates that this could be al-Batanji himself, but at the moment, it cannot be proven that he did manage to escape to Egypt.

The list also shows the four children of Sameh Elsraj, a member of Hamas's political bureau, who also managed to escape through the Rafah crossing, but he had reportedly been absent since the beginning of the war. There are speculations that he may have already been killed in a targeted counterattack by Israel. The names of senior Hamas official Akil Alhindi and the daughter of a Hamas health minister are also mentioned.

Every few days, more names of family members of Hamas who managed to escape from the Strip appear, according to the report.