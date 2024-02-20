Escape to Egypt: Did Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar flee Gaza? - analysis

It is important to start with a simple and honest statement: no one actually knows where Gaza Chief Yahya Sinwar is.

What we do know is that the list of people who do not know where he is includes even Hamas’s leadership in Qatar and some Hamas officials in Gaza who have known where he was until now.

Into this vacuum has come Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s statement earlier this week that Hamas is seeking a new leader to replace Sinwar, and now the report from the Saudi Elaph media outlet claiming to know about classified Israeli intelligence that says that Sinwar likely managed to escape into Egypt.

To be clear, a top IDF official flatly denied, with none of the normal qualifications, that Sinwar has escaped into Egypt or that the IDF has any information suggesting that scenario. It seems, at least, that the IDF does not believe he has escaped into Egypt.

So where is Sinwar now? Or a better question - since even the Saudi report, if true, is not a home run but a guestimate – what are the chances of him being in one of a few different places?

First, Israel has gathered in Khan Yunis evidence that Sinwar was there recently. This means that at least until a week or so ago, he had not fled into Egypt – something which many had feared for months, and it would have been easier for him to flee into the Sinai at earlier points.

Why would he flee to Egypt?

If his sole goal is to live, and remaining head of Hamas is secondary, he might flee to Egypt because it would give him a chance to avoid capture and assassination by Israel in Gaza, where the Jewish state is achieving operational control. He might also flee to Egypt because he might get captured by the Egyptians, who overwhelmingly likely would not kill him.

That said, the scenario of being captured by the Egyptians is one of the reasons why not to flee to Egypt.

Sinwar is closely associated with the Muslim Brotherhood, which briefly ruled Egypt for around 18 months during the 2010s and is viewed by Cairo’s current rulers as an enemy.

The fact that they deal with him to pragmatically advance certain interests has always been in lieu of being able to eliminate Hamas.

But now Hamas may be on the ropes, and arresting Sinwar and possibly torturing him to get him to help end the war in Gaza and return Israeli hostages could be a real scenario if Egypt caught him.

In any case, torture or no torture, if Egypt caught him, Cairo would have special leverage with him over his future, and Sinwar would likely want to avoid that.

There is another tougher possibility of escaping into Egypt, avoiding capture by the Egyptian government, and successfully making it to a third country like Qatar, Turkey, or Iran, where Sinwar would be secure.

This might be the worst-case scenario for Israel, but it would be very risky for Sinwar because of the high probability of being caught by the Egyptians.

Also, Israel has been more closely watching the Rafah border with Egypt in recent weeks since it took over Khan Yunis and has easier access to the area.

The most likely hiding place of Sinwar is still in Rafah or Khan Yunis.

For most of the war, the suspicion, later confirmed by new intelligence findings, was that he was in Khan Yunis.

The question is, where did he run to after he left his multi-million dollar lair with hostages held in specially customized cages in Khan Yunis?

The possibilities of Sinwar's 'escape route' are almost endless

Did he risk remaining in Khan Yunis, an area that he still knows the best but that came under heavy IDF military control?

Or did he flee with some others to Rafah, hoping to shield himself or stall for time behind the mix of around one-and-a-half million civilians, four Hamas battalions, and all of the diplomatic obstacles delaying an Israeli invasion there?

The Elaph report also said that other Hamas leaders fled to Egypt.

The IDF has not commented on that aspect of the report, and it is possible that Sinwar remains in Rafah or Khan Yunis but that others escaped.

Then, of course, there are the wilder scenarios.

All of these discussed places are where it would make sense for Sinwar to be.

Osama Bin Laden, it turned out, was hiding for nearly ten years very close to a top Pakistani defense base, a very dangerous, easy-to-access place, but he got away with it because it was so close by that no one had looked there carefully.

Sinwar could have gone to central or northern Gaza, where the IDF has even stronger control, hoping to find one isolated spot where no one would look for him since no one thinks he would be crazy enough to go into an area with greater IDF control.

While we do not know where Sinwar is, the longer the vacuum persists, the more likely that these leaks will lead to Hamas actually replacing him, even if only temporarily, just so that it can continue to impact the war and hostage negotiations in a real way.