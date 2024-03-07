IDF conducts operations across Khan Yunis, targets terrorists and infrastructure

Military operations continued operations in Khan Yunis’s Hamad neighborhood, the IDF reported on Thursday.

IDF soldiers located several weapons and destroyed terrorist command centers throughout the neighborhood.

In Hamad, soldiers of the 7th Brigade completed raids on several terrorist infrastructures, including a warehouse used for the production of weapons, cargo, and military equipment.

In an operation in west Khan Yunis, an RPG-armed terrorist was identified while entering a building with underground infrastructure and eliminated by a fighter jet.

Soldiers also located tunnel shafts in the Pirim area and destroyed terrorist command centers in the vicinity. Soldiers of the commando unit continued raids and searches on buildings in the Pirim neighborhood, discovered weapons, and killed several terrorists. IDF soldiers during an attack on another infrastructure, March 7, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

During an attack in the Al-Karara area of Khan Yunis, the 828th Division identified six armed terrorists entering a military building in a launching position. A fighter jet attacked and neutralized the terrorists.

Operations in the center of Gaza

In the center of Gaza, an armed terrorist squad was eliminated as they entered a building that contained a launch pad.

In the same area, the Nahal Brigade eliminated ten terrorists. In one of the attacks, a terrorist squad was identified loading military equipment onto a vehicle in close proximity to the IDF soldiers.

The equipment was destroyed, and the terrorist was eliminated. After the attack, secondary explosions were seen, indicating the presence of an explosive device in the vehicle.

In another attack, IDF soldiers detected a terrorist squad in their vicinity, directed a manned aircraft to the location, and attacked and eliminated the terrorists.