Gallant: The maritime Gaza aid will speed up toppling Hamas

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday started to spin the new US maritime Gaza humanitarian aid program as a positive which will speed up toppling Hamas.

He said that Israel will "make sure that the aid gets to those who need it, and does not get to those who do not need it," like Hamas.

Gallant said that the project was fully coordinated between Israel, the US, the UAE, and others.

In a first delivery, allied aid ships are expected to lift off from Cyprus for Gaza as early as Monday.

The artificial platforms developed by the US for receiving and delivering aid to Gaza are expected to be established sometime between now and two months from now.

The defense minister watched the progress up close in a navy Dvora boat along with Navy Chief Admiral David Saar Salama Humanitarian aid for Gaza is loaded on a platform next to the Spanish NGO Open Arms rescue vessel, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic group Hamas continues, at the port of Larnaca, Cyprus March 9, 2024. (credit: YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU/REUTERS)

Blindsiding the IDF

Despite Gallant's spin, when the US announced the initiative on Thursday, sources close to the defense minister and multiple senior IDF sources were caught blindsided.

It was unclear if they had no idea that the initiative was happening at all, or if it had been discussed theoretically at some point, and they only did not realize that the US had moved up the timetable.

It was a number of hours before any Israeli defense official knew how to even respond about what the US meant by establishing a port.

The Prime Minister's Office has not clarified if it was in the loop or if the US made the decision unilaterally.